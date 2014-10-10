The global semiconductor laser market was estimated to be the value of USD 5.46 billion in the year of 2017 & size is estimated to reach up to USD 7.75 billion by 2025. The market is growing due to growing demand for the high demand of optical network applications. The market is growing due to demand in optical communications and also due to cost effectiveness and the possibility of various wavelengths of low power consumption across all levels.

It is popularly known as laser diode and is a device that enables laser oscillation by spreading an electric current to the semiconductor. They are diodes which develop coherent light with the process of stimulated emission leading gain as a medium. The semiconductor is compact in nature, ease of implementation and more output power. These applications have grown with the growing technologies with respect to technologies have caused increased production of cost-effective commercial semiconductor lasers.

The global semiconductor laser market is currently growing due to growth of application owing to its high efficiency and compact size, which can be easily controlled due to the junction rate. Research and development activities in the construction of semiconductor lasers are carried out at a fast pace across the globe. Due to this there are chances of securing cost-effective commercial available laser diodes and has extended semiconductor laser market applications.

The market is growing to enhanced usage in defense industry as it is a small component having light weight, long life and is highly efficient. It is used in number of applications and is small in size, needs less power and is more efficient in comparison to other conventional lasers. They have many advantages like small in size and reduced size, thus making it preferable in laser applications. Across various communication system, semiconductors are used in fiber optic cables to provide an effective communication.

The global semiconductor laser market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Segmentation on the basis of type is done as Fiber Optic Laser, Compact Disc Laser, Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser, Red Laser, High Power Diode Laser, Violet Laser, Green Laser and Blue Laser. Segmentation on the basis of application is done as Optical Storage, Healthcare, Lithography, R&D and Defense, Sensors, Printing, Display, communication and industrial applications. Based on application the communication industry dominates the market segment and contributes to almost 30% of the market share. The laser diodes are widely used across the broadband and communication set ups.

Segmentation on the basis of region is done as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Across the various region segments, Asia Pacific contributes the maximum to the market share and is predicted to keep growing due to various factors. The key manufacturers in the industry are Coherent, TRUMPF, OSRAM opto semiconductors and so on. The report gives a detailed study of all the factors mentioned above and much more.

What does the report include?

The study on the global semiconductor laser market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain and Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

