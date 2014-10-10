The “global glass packaging market is revenue is estimated to reach USD 135.52 billion in 2025 driven by the increasing demand for the product from numerous end-use industries, majorly from the beverage industry. Rising consumer spending coupled with unique properties of glass is supporting its growth in the industry.”

The key trends in global glass packaging market are due to the growing demand for innovative packaging products, the same has shifted from plastic to glass in due to growing consumer demand. These trends also resemble with the growing consumer penchant for glass bottles as it controls the toxicity of glass bottles and ultra-low levels of entangling. Furthermore, glass packaging is better in terms of aesthetic appearance of the various products. It is visible and evident across various wine and spirit brands. It is simpler to manufacture various base types and emboss labels that appeal to consumers. Also the better appearance delivers various brand stories to customers.

Across the industry packaging is defined as a system that covers products to enable smooth long distance transportation, distribution along with deliver to consumers. The growing improved lifestyle of consumers has caused the market to grow substantially. The glass is widely used in packaging of pharmaceuticals industries and at the same time ensure it is anti-corrosive along with being strong. Another factor driving the market growth is the growing popularity of alcohol drinks, served in various shapes and sizes of bottles to the consumers. However, the growing popularity and ease of procurement of plastics appears to be a market hurdle. In spite of the fragile nature and the ease with which it breaks it is popular due to its aesthetic appeal. Glass packaging are available in various shapes, sizes and colors that can be used across the industries.

Segmentation of the global glass packaging market is done on the basis of Application and region. On the criteria of application market is divided as Alcoholic beverages (without beer), Food & beverages, Beer, Pharmaceuticals and many others. Among these sectors alcoholic beverages contribute the maximum to market share and is tailed by beer as major market contributor. On the basis of geographical region the market is divided as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World.

Among the countries, Asia Pacific contributes the maximum market share to the global glass packaging market. The main driving factor in the region is the growing preference of glass packaging among consumers. Key players of the market are Owens-Illinois Inc, Nampak Ltd, Piramal Glass and Vidrala SA. The report on global glass packaging market discusses various factors that impact the market in a positive as well as negative manner.

Key segments of the Global Glass Packaging Market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Alcoholic beverages (excluding beer)

Beer

Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Glass Packaging Market has seen an increase from 26% to roughly 33% of recycled content over the past five years. Some companies in North America run their facilities at recycled glass rates of 50% or more, with one of the glass plants averaging above 90% recycled content. The growing trend of immigration of people from other counties to the region, especially the U.S., is expected to augment the U.S. market via numerous end-use industries.

