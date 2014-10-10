The “Global Biocide Market report covers the analysis based on drivers, restraints and future opportunities that are expected to influence the revenue during the forecast period”. Additional tools such as the Porter’s five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and value chain analysis are included to give a holistic market view. The market revenue forecast is provided up to 2025 with representing the real-time historical sales with an annual forecast period between 2019 and 2025.

Biocide is the compound used for controlling or killing the life form. There are a varied group of poisonous substances involving pesticides, preservatives, disinfectants and insecticides used for controlling the organisms that are dangerous to animal health or human for causing damage to manufactured or natural products. On the other hand, a rise in the concern on the exposure to dangerous chemicals is anticipated to affect the biocide market in the forecast period. The Federal Pesticide Law (FIFRA) and European Union regulatory framework control the use of biocides in the US and Europe. For example, FDA currently banned Triclosan, an antibacterial agent on using the antiseptic products.

Request sample copy of report at: Global Biocide Market 2019-2025

In the year 2017, the size of the global biocide market accounted at USD 9.16 billion, due to the applications in coatings & paint manufacturing industries, like the disinfectants for the healthcare and household sector. The Global Biocide Market size is estimated to be worth USD 13.76 billion by 2025 due to the increasing demand for the product in applications such as water treatment, paints & coatings and food & beverages among others. The efficacy of the biocide in limiting the fungal & microbial growth and avoiding the spread of infections resulting in the increase in demand in the global biocide market.

Key Players are AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Clariant AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Thor Group Limited, Troy Corporation, LANXESS, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Nalco Champion and Arch Chemicals Inc. among others.

Biocides hinder the microbial activities and the efficiency differs with the duration and concentration of exposure. Biocides are manufactured in powder & liquid forms and concentrates and appropriate in the end-use industries like personal care, pharmaceutical, wastewater treatment and agriculture. There are various applications in wastewater treatment, drinking water treatment, ship ballast water treatment, antifouling agents and disinfectants in hospitals preventing mollusks from accumulating the industrial pipes.

Read more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/biocide-market

Growth in the usage of biocides in the agriculture industry and the wastewater treatment as insecticides and pesticides and an increase in the awareness for clean water are the factors that escalate the global biocides market growth. Additionally, halogen-based biocides are projected to experience the quick adoption in the applications of industrial preservations like water treatment industry, metalworking fluids and wood preservation. Though, environmental issues related to the emission of halogenated biocides like carcinogenic properties and endocrine disruptions resulted in the preparation of regulations, strict guidelines, protocols on using bromine and chlorine in the water treatment industry.

Increase in the value for biocides as preservatives in the industry of food & beverage and growth in the demand from stimulating manufacture industry in North America and Asia Pacific fueling the global biocides market growth. In addition, rise in per capita disposable income in the emerging countries like Indonesia, India and China results to increase in the usage of biocides, resulting to increase in the demand for biocides. Moreover, the rise in demand for sealants and adhesives are producing the requirement for better quantities of dry film fungicides, in-can preservatives, sealants and adhesives are vulnerable to the microbial attack. Moreover, the regulatory agenda to apply the industrial water treatment standards is projected to fuel the biocide market growth.

What does the report include?

The study on the Global biocide market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, trends, and opportunities

Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis.

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of type and application.

The report provides a deep-dive data analysis for all the applications.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or country presence

Enquire more details of the report at:

https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/438

About US:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX 75204, U.S.A

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362 -8199 / +91 9665341414