Chronic Disease Management Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 14.80 billion by 2026
The Chronic Disease Management report gives the comprehension regarding the effects of the market powers and how those can be utilized to make future possibilities. The report traces the key players and businesses to give a normal angle of the rational powers and it gives a point by point investigation for every one of the fragments and sub-classes for worldwide Chronic Disease Management Market patterns, ongoing improvements, standpoint, and openings. The report offers definite inclusion of Healthcare IT industry and primary market patterns. The report helps the client to plan their business strategies to survive in this competitive market.
Global Chronic disease management market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 14.80 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing levels of geriatric population resulting in higher prevalence of chronic diseases in patients globally along with the advancement in technologies associated with medical devices.
Sample PDF Report Is Ready | Ask For More : https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-chronic-disease-management-market
Market Definition: Global Chronic Disease Management Market
Chronic disease management is digital healthcare services that include in providing healthcare officials with educational insights to their patients, implementation of patient-specific and disease-specific treatment options and plans. These services are specifically designed for managing the chronic diseases and reducing their severity in patients.
Market Drivers
- Increasing prevalence and awareness regarding the fatality of chronic diseases; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increasing levels of integration of digitalization in healthcare systems and facilities; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Rise in the support provided by the governments for the adoption of technologies in healthcare management; this factor is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints
- Restraint in adoption and obedience in following the treatment plants designed according to the need of their disease management; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market
- Lack of technically skilled professionals and workforce required for the management and maintenance of these diseases; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
Request for Detailed TOC: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-chronic-disease-management-market
Segmentation: Global Chronic Disease Management Market
By Disease Type
- Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)
- Diabetes
- Cancer
- Asthma
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders (COPD)
- Arthritis
- Stroke
- Others
By Service Type
- Consulting Service
- Implementation Service
- Educational Services
- Others
By Deployment Model
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
- Web-Based
By End-User
- Providers
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Hospitals, Physician Groups & Integrated Delivery
- Diagnostic & Imaging Centers
- Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities
- Others
- Payer
- Public Payers
- Private Payers
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2018, cliexa, Inc. announced that they had acquired Preventive Technology Solutions Inc. (PTSI). This acquisition will help in the development and expansion of cliexa’s service offerings. cliexa, Inc. will focus on the development of health apps for primary care and family medicine physicians which are determining the risks in adolescent for sexual activities, abuse of substances and other issues.
- In July 2016, HealthCare at home announced that they had acquired Health Impetus Pvt. Ltd, this acquisition is expected to provide HealthCare at home in providing disease management services as well as providing various services to the pharmaceutical industry.
Request Analyst Call On : https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-chronic-disease-management-market
Competitive Analysis: Global Chronic Disease Management Market
Global chronic disease management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of chronic disease management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors: Global Chronic Disease Management Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global chronic disease management market are Allscripts; ScienceSoft USA Corporation; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; EXL; cliexa, Inc.; MINES & Associates, Inc.; Mediware Information Systems; Pegasystems Inc.; HealthCare atHOME; Cognizant TriZetto Software Group, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Infosys Limited; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; AxisPoint Health; Medecision; i2i Systems; Epic Systems Corporation and ZeOmega.
Customization With Discount Available | Ask For More https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-chronic-disease-management-market
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, South America, MEA, Europe or Asia | Mail us at sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818