The Chronic Disease Management report gives the comprehension regarding the effects of the market powers and how those can be utilized to make future possibilities. The report traces the key players and businesses to give a normal angle of the rational powers and it gives a point by point investigation for every one of the fragments and sub-classes for worldwide Chronic Disease Management Market patterns, ongoing improvements, standpoint, and openings. The report offers definite inclusion of Healthcare IT industry and primary market patterns. The report helps the client to plan their business strategies to survive in this competitive market.

Global Chronic disease management market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 14.80 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing levels of geriatric population resulting in higher prevalence of chronic diseases in patients globally along with the advancement in technologies associated with medical devices.

Market Definition: Global Chronic Disease Management Market

Chronic disease management is digital healthcare services that include in providing healthcare officials with educational insights to their patients, implementation of patient-specific and disease-specific treatment options and plans. These services are specifically designed for managing the chronic diseases and reducing their severity in patients.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence and awareness regarding the fatality of chronic diseases; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing levels of integration of digitalization in healthcare systems and facilities; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the support provided by the governments for the adoption of technologies in healthcare management; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Restraint in adoption and obedience in following the treatment plants designed according to the need of their disease management; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of technically skilled professionals and workforce required for the management and maintenance of these diseases; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Chronic Disease Management Market

By Disease Type

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

Diabetes

Cancer

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders (COPD)

Arthritis

Stroke

Others

By Service Type

Consulting Service

Implementation Service

Educational Services

Others

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

By End-User

Providers Ambulatory Care Centers Hospitals, Physician Groups & Integrated Delivery Diagnostic & Imaging Centers Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities Others

Payer Public Payers Private Payers

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, cliexa, Inc. announced that they had acquired Preventive Technology Solutions Inc. (PTSI). This acquisition will help in the development and expansion of cliexa’s service offerings. cliexa, Inc. will focus on the development of health apps for primary care and family medicine physicians which are determining the risks in adolescent for sexual activities, abuse of substances and other issues.

In July 2016, HealthCare at home announced that they had acquired Health Impetus Pvt. Ltd, this acquisition is expected to provide HealthCare at home in providing disease management services as well as providing various services to the pharmaceutical industry.

Competitive Analysis: Global Chronic Disease Management Market

Global chronic disease management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of chronic disease management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Chronic Disease Management Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global chronic disease management market are Allscripts; ScienceSoft USA Corporation; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; EXL; cliexa, Inc.; MINES & Associates, Inc.; Mediware Information Systems; Pegasystems Inc.; HealthCare atHOME; Cognizant TriZetto Software Group, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Infosys Limited; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; AxisPoint Health; Medecision; i2i Systems; Epic Systems Corporation and ZeOmega.

