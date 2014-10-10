The Homecare Surgical Drains Market research report is a comprehensive report which maps the subjective effect of different market factors on market portions and topographies. The report incorporates a nitty gritty investigation of Porter’s Five Forces model to break down the various elements influencing the development of the market. The report likewise incorporates itemized abstracts about insights, income conjectures and market valuation, which moreover features its status in the focused scene and development patterns acknowledged by significant industry players. The report is a gathering of direct data, subjective evaluation by industry investigators and contributions from industry specialists.

Global Homecare surgical drains market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of abscess and seroma is major factor for the growth of this market.

Additionally, the report covers a market appeal investigation, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis. The significant business changing components for the Homecare Surgical Drains Market fragments are investigated in this report. This report likewise covers the development variables of the worldwide market dependent on end-clients. It helps clients recognize new opportunities and most important customers for their business growth and increased revenue. The report provides information on future market expansion and trends. This report additionally covers vital profiling of significant players in the market, fastidiously breaking down their center skills, and drawing an aggressive scene for the market.

Market Definition: Global Homecare Surgical Drains Market

Homecare surgical drains are used to remove fluid from the body. They are specially designed to treat diseases like abscess, seroma or lymphocele. They usually consist of lock and stoplock where stoplock is used to control the flow of the liquid through the tube. These drains can only be removed after the discussion with the doctors. Rising cases of lymphocele and puss among population is the major factors fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Rising cases of the lymphocele among consumer is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving market

Rising demand for homecare surgical drainage devices is driving the market growth

Market Restraint

Lack of awareness about the homecare surgical drains among consumer is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Homecare Surgical Drains Market

By Disease

Abscess

Seroma

Lymphocele

By Product Type

Active Drains

Passive Drains

By Type

Bulb- Type Drains

Reliavac Drains

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2016, Santen pharmaceutical announced that they have acquired InnFocus so that they can strengthen their position in glaucoma pipeline and also create new innovation in ophthalmology. The InnFocus MicroShunt is the world’s first minimally invasive stand-alone procedure for mild, moderate, and severe stage primary open-angle glaucoma.

In November 2016, The Department of Nursing at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre (RGCIRC) Delhi announced Nursiconon “LinesandSurgicalDrains” conference to be held on 26th November, 2016 whose main topic is Lines and surgical drain care: the more you know the safer it gets. The main aim of the conference is to increase the quality of life for patients with surgical drains and lines.

Competitive Analysis: Global Homecare Surgical Drains Market

Global homecare surgical drains market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of homecare surgical drains market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Homecare Surgical Drains Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global homecare surgical drains market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health., BD, ConvaTec Inc., Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Stryker, Romsons Group, Redax, Medtronic, Medline Industries, Inc, Cook, Poly Medicure Limited, Zimmer Biomet, Global Medikit Limited, Degania Silicone Ltd.

