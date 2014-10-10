The Citizen Services AI market report manages an expert and inside and out investigation on the current situation with the market. Significant substance dissected and examined in the report incorporates market size, task circumstance, market sections, current and future advancement patterns, business improvement, and utilization trends. It is a canny procedure of social event and breaking down the numerical information identified with services and products prevailing in Citizen Services AI market. Additionally, uncovers how adequately an organization can meet their necessities. The report gathers information about the clients, promoting methodology, contenders. Territorially, this report centers on a few key areas: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Global Citizen Services AI Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 20.79 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements and developments of AI technologies inducing a rise in its applications.

The Citizen Services AI market research report is planned to give careful insights into market portions, competitive scene, industry condition, item developments, and hearty players in the market. This research report holds a great power to truly influence and improve the working of various organizations and players by helping them out to make smart, informed and strategic decisions according to the competitive condition. The report likewise reveals insight into innovation headways, the general market structure, and financial and market vacillations.

Market Definition: Global Citizen Services AI Market

Citizen services AI is a certain application of artificial intelligence technology which simply means the application of AI in various government public services. The usage of this technology can transform the operations and working of any government as it develops itself and learns with each task, providing analytical information, management of public services inducing efficiency and providing appropriate implementation of public resources with proper evidence based information and analysis.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand and adoption of IT technologies with increased focus on AI analysis services; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased levels of demand for automated services and development & modernization of IT technologies from the various applicable end-users; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Citizen Services AI Market

By Application

Traffic & Transportation Management

Healthcare

Public Safety

Utilities

General Services

By Technology

Machine Learning (ML)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Image Processing

Face Recognition

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Alfresco Software, Inc. announced the launch of “Intelligence Services” for their cloud-based Digital Business Platform. The software uses Amazon Web Services, Inc.’s AI capabilities and ML in providing organisations and users of the software with capabilities in analysing & extracting information from important documents, files, images and videos.

In January 2019, Alibaba Group Holding Limited announced that they had collaborated with Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) for the usage and implementation of AI in tourism, development of smart cities and healthcare services.

Competitive Analysis: Global Citizen Services AI Market

Global citizen services AI market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of citizen services AI market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Citizen Services AI Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the citizen services AI market are ADDO AI; ServiceNow; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Pegasystems Inc.; IBM Corporation; Baidu; Microsoft; NVIDIA Corporation; Tencent; Accenture; Intel Corporation; Oracle; Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Alfresco Software, Inc.; FUJITSU and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

