Global Digital Lending Platform Market By Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), Business Model (Customer Driven, Staff Driven), Product (Personal Loan, Automotive Loan, SME Finance Loan, Mortgage Loan), Application (Banks & NBFCs, Credit Unions, Fintech Companies, P2P lenders) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Digital Lending Platform Market

Global digital lending platform market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 22.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of AI and Machine Learning platform.

Market Definition: Global Digital Lending Platform Market

Digital lending is the application of online technology to create and reintroduce loans in order to provide rapid and more effective decisions. It has assisted the customers in managing loans in an automated manner. Digital lending is used to enhance the understanding of client behaviour and customer engagement through customized products. The process uses digital technology in order to originate and renew loans as faster rate. This has wide applications among the BFSI, retail banking and P2P end-users.

Market Drivers:

High proliferation of smartphones along with the growth in digitalization will drive the market growth in the forecast period

Rise in government initiatives for online lending will also uplift the market growth

Rising need for better customer experience is another factor driving the growth of this market

High rate of adoption of digitization; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Security concerns is also restricting the overall growth of these market

Data safety & security issues also acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Lack of digital literacy in developing countries will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Digital Lending Platform Market

By Component

Solution Loan Origination System (LOS) Loan Management System Risk & Compliance Management System Point of Sale (PoS) Systems Lending Analytics Collection & Recovery System

Services Support & Maintenance Design & Implementation Training & Education Risk Assessment Consulting



By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

By Business Model

Customer Driven

Staff Driven

By Product

Personal Loan

Automotive Loan

SME Finance Loan

Mortgage Loan

By Application

Banks & NBFCs

Credit Unions

Fintech Companies

P2P lenders

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Fiserv Inc., announced partnership with DadeSystems for offering SaaS-based or standalone banking solution to financial institutions. This partnership will help to reduces total accounts receivable costs and increase accuracy. This will assist in enhanced and improvised payment processing speeds, increased operational efficiency which will broaden the market scope

In February 2018, Newgen Software Technologies Limited with the help of Customer Communication Management (CCM) and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platforms increases its commercial loan origination solution capacity used for large and mid-sized banks. This latest solution offers exclusive Configurable Unified Platform (CUP), which automates the complete lending cycle, regulation as well as Business Intelligence (BI).

Competitive Analysis

Global digital lending platform is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital lending platform market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global digital lending platform market are Tavant, Docutech LLC, Mambu, CU Direct, Abrigo, Roostify, Decimal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., , Finastra, Built Technologies, Inc., Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., Turnkey Lender, Fiserv, Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Ellie Mae, Inc., Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, FIS, Pegasystems Inc., Temenos, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Sigma Infosolutions among others.

Research Methodology: Global Digital Lending Platform Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

