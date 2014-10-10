Businesses can attain detailed insights with this Asthma Disease report which help them self-assuredly make decisions about their production and marketing strategies in Pharmaceutical industry. The report describes various parameters throughout which analyses the market status in detail. It also endows with statistics on the current state of the industry and hence works as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. This whole Asthma Disease report can be mainly categorized into four main areas which are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Global Asthma Disease Market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 31.37 Billion by 2026 registering a steady CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing, concerns regarding the health of patients, increasing pollution, consumption of tobacco and smoke.

Asthma Disease Market report potentially presents with the numerous insights and business solutions that will help you stay ahead of the competition. This report also covers very important aspect which is competitive intelligence and with this businesses can gain competitive advantage to thrive in the market. By taking into account strategic profiling of key players in the Pharmaceutical industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions, the report helps businesses improve their strategies to sell goods and services.

Market Definition: Global Asthma Disease Market

Asthma disease is chronic inflammation disease characterized by narrowing the airways and production of excessive mucus which results in periodic or repeated attack of breathlessness and wheezing. The patient with asthma disease experience shortness of breath, chest pain, coughing, and others.

According to the global asthma report published in 2018, it was estimated that there were 339.00 million patients worldwide who were affected with asthma disease in the year 2016. The market growth is increased by growing asthmatic population, rising consumption of smoke, exposure to certain toxin or change in environment and introduction of novel therapies may increase the asthma disease drug market.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of asthma Disease worldwide

Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the asthma disease

Chronic consumption of tobacco and smoke

Prevalence of indoor as well as outdoor allergens

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving asthma disease drug market

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Lack of awareness about clinical development and novel therapies for asthma disease treatment

Segmentation: Global Asthma Disease Market

By Classification Type

Mild intermittent asthma

Mild persistent asthma

Moderate persistent asthma

Severe persistent asthma

By Duration of Action Type

Long-term asthma control medications

Inhaled corticosteroids

Anticholinergics

Tiotropium bromide

Leukotriene modifiers

Long-acting beta agonists

Salmeterol

Formoterol

Arformoterol

Theophylline

Quick-relief (rescue) medications

Short Acting Beta Agonists

Albuterol sulfate

Salbutamol

Allergy medications

Allergy shots (immunotherapy)

Omalizumab (Xolair)

Others

By Route of administration

Oral

Inhaled

Intravenous

Others

By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in a collaboration with Sanofi S.A. received approval from the European Commission for Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of severe asthma with type 2 inflammation in adults and adolescents 12 years and older as an add-on maintenance treatment

In October 2018, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in collaboration with Sanofi S.A. received FDA approval for Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe asthma patient of aged 12 years and older given in combination with an eosinophilic phenotype or with oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma

In February 2019, Mylan N.V received the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the FDA for the Wixela Inhub (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder, USP) which is the first generic version of the GlaxoSmithKline’s Advair Diskus. This drug is used for the treatment of asthma or other chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Competitive Analysis: Global Asthma Disease Market

Global asthma disease market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of asthma disease market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players: Global Asthma Disease Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global asthma disease market are, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (US), Mylan N.V (US), Sanofi S.A (France), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Abbott, Vectura Group plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc and few among others.

