Asthma Disease Market Size is Expected to Expand Due to Prevalence of Asthma Diseases During Forecast Period 2019-2026
Global Asthma Disease Market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 31.37 Billion by 2026 registering a steady CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing, concerns regarding the health of patients, increasing pollution, consumption of tobacco and smoke.
Market Definition: Global Asthma Disease Market
Asthma disease is chronic inflammation disease characterized by narrowing the airways and production of excessive mucus which results in periodic or repeated attack of breathlessness and wheezing. The patient with asthma disease experience shortness of breath, chest pain, coughing, and others.
According to the global asthma report published in 2018, it was estimated that there were 339.00 million patients worldwide who were affected with asthma disease in the year 2016. The market growth is increased by growing asthmatic population, rising consumption of smoke, exposure to certain toxin or change in environment and introduction of novel therapies may increase the asthma disease drug market.
Market Drivers
Increase in prevalence rate of asthma Disease worldwide
Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the asthma disease
Chronic consumption of tobacco and smoke
Prevalence of indoor as well as outdoor allergens
Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market
Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving asthma disease drug market
Market Restraints
Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable
Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market
Lack of awareness about clinical development and novel therapies for asthma disease treatment
Segmentation: Global Asthma Disease Market
By Classification Type
Mild intermittent asthma
Mild persistent asthma
Moderate persistent asthma
Severe persistent asthma
By Duration of Action Type
Long-term asthma control medications
Inhaled corticosteroids
Anticholinergics
Tiotropium bromide
Leukotriene modifiers
Long-acting beta agonists
Salmeterol
Formoterol
Arformoterol
Theophylline
Quick-relief (rescue) medications
Short Acting Beta Agonists
Albuterol sulfate
Salbutamol
Allergy medications
Allergy shots (immunotherapy)
Omalizumab (Xolair)
Others
By Route of administration
Oral
Inhaled
Intravenous
Others
By End users
Hospitals
Homecare
Specialty Clinics
Others
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In May 2019, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in a collaboration with Sanofi S.A. received approval from the European Commission for Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of severe asthma with type 2 inflammation in adults and adolescents 12 years and older as an add-on maintenance treatment
In October 2018, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in collaboration with Sanofi S.A. received FDA approval for Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe asthma patient of aged 12 years and older given in combination with an eosinophilic phenotype or with oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma
In February 2019, Mylan N.V received the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the FDA for the Wixela Inhub (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder, USP) which is the first generic version of the GlaxoSmithKline’s Advair Diskus. This drug is used for the treatment of asthma or other chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
Competitive Analysis: Global Asthma Disease Market
Global asthma disease market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of asthma disease market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Players: Global Asthma Disease Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global asthma disease market are, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (US), Mylan N.V (US), Sanofi S.A (France), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Abbott, Vectura Group plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc and few among others.
