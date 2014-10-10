Needle Biopsy report makes available the valuable information about your niche and hence saves a lot of time that you may otherwise put in for decision making. The report provides market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios. The Needle Biopsy report also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic years 2018, the base year 2018 and the forecast for the years 2018-2025. The report studies rising opportunities in the Medical Devices industry and related influencing factors which are valuable for the businesses.

Global Needle Biopsy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 502.19 million to an estimated value of USD 759.67 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cases of chronic disease is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Needle Biopsy Market

Needle biopsy is a process which is used to collect the sample of cells from the body. Fine needle biopsy and core needle biopsy are two types of the common needle biopsy. They are usually used to take samples from bones, muscle and other part of the body. Needle biopsy is usually done to detect symptoms like inflammation, mass or lump, and an infection. Sometimes, computerized tomography or ultrasound is also done with needle biopsy for more accurate results. Increasing cases of chronic disease worldwide is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising cases of breast and lung cancer is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High price of the needle biopsy is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Needle Biopsy Market

By Type

Fine- Needle Aspiration Biopsy

Core Needle Biopsy

Vaccum- Assisted Biopsy

Image- Guided Biopsy

By Utility

Disposable

Reusable

By Applications

Tumor

Infection

Inflammation

Others

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico



South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2015, Cook Medical announced the launch of their new EchoTip ProCore 20 gage needle with ReCoil Stylet which will help the physicians to collect the blood samples from the primary areas. This new needle uses very good quality material which provides result that you get from the bigger needle. Ecotip ProCore has core- trap technology which will also allow the physicians to collect samples during the minimally invasive procedure.

In October 2017, European Commission has approved Bard acquisition by BD. This acquisition will help the company to create new medical devices and technology which will be used to cure many serious conditions like cancer.

Competitive Analysis: Global Needle Biopsy Market

Global needle biopsy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of needle biopsy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Needle Biopsy Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global needle biopsy market are, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Cardinal Health., BD., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Möller Medical GmbH, HAKKO CO.,LTD., ARGON MEDICAL, COMPASS International Innovations, Inc., Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Kompass, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH.

