This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the levels of chronic diseases and their burden on various healthcare facilities. Top Major Competitors are Brainlab; Acclarent, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medtronic; Stryker; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Fiagon AG Medical Technologies; Zimmer Biomet; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG; Analogic Corporation; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; 7D Surgical; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Olympus Corporation among others.

Image guided navigation technology is the utilization of various medical devices and visualization technology which helps physicians in diagnostic as well as surgical procedures. These navigation systems help in better understanding of the human anatomy which helps in the enhancement of surgical as well as diagnostic procedures. These systems transform the anatomy of human body in 3D or 2D images in an output device such as monitors or in physical forms.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Image Guided Navigation Technology Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. in collaboration with B. Braun Melsungen AG announced the availability of Onvision. It is an ultrasound system for real-time tracking of needle tip tracking in specific anesthesia. This guidance system will help anesthesiologists in accurate deployment of needle tips for patients. The device will be exhibited at “38th Annual Conference of the European Society of Regional Anaesthesia and Pain Therapy (ESRA)” being held in Bilbao, Spain from 11th-14th September, 2019

In May 2018, Acclarent, Inc. announced the launch of “TruDI”, an image-guided navigation system for ENT procedures. The device has been granted 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA which has been designed for endoscopic sinus surgeries, intra and paranasal procedures in patients requiring sinus surgeries

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product (CT Scanners, Ultrasound Systems, MRI, Endoscope, X-Ray Fluoroscopy, PET, SPECT),

(CT Scanners, Ultrasound Systems, MRI, Endoscope, X-Ray Fluoroscopy, PET, SPECT), Technology (Optical Navigation System, Electromagnetic Navigation System, Fluoroscopy Navigation Systems, Hybrid Navigation System, Others),

(Optical Navigation System, Electromagnetic Navigation System, Fluoroscopy Navigation Systems, Hybrid Navigation System, Others), Application (Neurological, ENT, Orthopedic, Cardiac, Dental, Urology, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Others),

(Neurological, ENT, Orthopedic, Cardiac, Dental, Urology, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Others), End-User (Hospital & Nursing Homes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Physician Practices, Clinics, Others)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Increasing demands from patients to undergo minimally invasive procedures; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Various innovations and technological advancements in these systems will also boost the growth of this market

Growing government support for enhancing the volume of cancer radiotherapy procedures; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Presence of strict regulatory demands from various authorities regarding product commercialization acts as a restraining factor for this market growth

Concerns regarding various product recalls from the manufacturers also hampers the market growth

Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market. Besides, report also includes an assessment of different factors essential for the existing market players and new market players coupled with methodical study of value chain.

