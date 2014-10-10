The research report published by “Data Bridge Market research report provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Worldwide Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.”

Succinct Description of the Market:

Global electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.30 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Top Major Competitors are Aurea, Inc.; Veeva Systems; Phlexglobal; TRANSPERFECT; Covance Inc.; ePharmaSolutions; Wingspan Technology, Inc.; MasterControl, Inc.; SureClinical Inc; Dell Inc.; CGI Inc.; PharmaVigilant; Database Integrations, LLC; Ennov; Freyr; Montrium Inc; SterlingBio Inc; arivis AG among others.

Electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems are the collection of software and hardware components, which is responsible for the optimal management of clinical trial data. It helps in streamlining the data generated in a clinical trial in an easy to store digital format, which can be accessed by different users while reducing the large costs associated with the administrative operations in clinical trials.

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Veristat announced that they had integrated MasterControl, Inc.’s eTMF system for their managed clinical trial services. Due to the high-scale efficiency and effectiveness of Veristat in providing an integrated software design to their customers

In October 2016, Dell Inc. announced the launch of “EMC Documentum for Life Science”, inclusive of various new capabilities for management of large volumes of data for medicinal and pharmaceutical documentations. The upgraded version involves enhanced solutions providing for clinical applications

Crucial Market Segment details-:

With the proper utilization of incredible research techniques and splendid strategies for research, this awesome market report is created which supports organizations to uncover the best chances to succeed in the market.

By Component (Services, Software),

(Services, Software), Delivery Mode (Cloud-Based eTMF, On-Premise eTMF),

(Cloud-Based eTMF, On-Premise eTMF), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs, Others)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Increasing volume of users of eTMF systems; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

High volume of the clinical trials taking place globally; this factor is expected to propel this market growth

Increasing funds being allocated for IT services in various healthcare facilities can also accelerate the market growth

Concerns regarding the lack of funding being allocated for administrative enhancements in various healthcare facilities is the major factor which is expected to hinder the market growth

Lack of skilled professionals for operating the eTMF System can also hamper the growth of this market

The Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market report provides a meticulous picture of the sector by summary of data, production, and method of study originated from various sources. Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market. Besides, report also includes an assessment of different factors essential for the existing market players and new market players coupled with methodical study of value chain.

