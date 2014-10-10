The research report published by “Data Bridge Market research report provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Worldwide Advanced Process Control Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.”

Global advanced process control market is set to witness healthy CAGR of 10.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Top Competitors are ABB, Aspen Technology, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Honeywell., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Rudolph Technologies., Schneider Electric., Siemens AG, Yokogawa India Ltd., SGS SA, Outotec, Axens, Synaptronics TM, PROCESS CONTROL, Azbil Corporation, FLSmidth, among others. Development of big data analytics and rising implementation of software with ease of maintenance are the factor for the growth of this market.

Advanced process control is different technologies and techniques which are used in the industrial process control system. In relation to fundamental process controls, advanced process controls are generally implemented optionally. If used properly they have the ability to enhance the efficiency, decrease the downtime and increase productivity. Some of the common types of the advanced process control are advanced regulatory control, multivariable model predictive, sequential control, compressors control and other. They are widely used in application such as oil & gas, pharmaceutical, paper and pulp, chemicals, and other.

In February 2018, Aspen Technology Inc, announced the acquisition of Apex Optimisation. The GDOT software from Apex aligns Advanced Process Control (APC) with Planning & Scheduling, allowing unified manufacturing strategy in complicated industrial settings for refineries and petrochemical businesses. This helps the customer to increase their production, decrease energy consumption and reduce quality variability. GDOT promotes the Asset Optimization vision of AspenTech to better understand how modifications in engineering models proliferate to other fields of asset optimization application

In February 2018, FLSmidth announced the launch of their new sensory and process optimisation system SAGwise. The SAGwise total process control system has the ability to decrease the energy consumption. This new solution uses art process control technologies so they can decrease the crucial effects on the desired goals, stabilize and then optimize the SAG mill operation

By Type (Software, Services),

(Software, Services), Application (Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, Water & Wastewater, Chemicals, Power, Paper and Pulp, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Others),

(Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, Water & Wastewater, Chemicals, Power, Paper and Pulp, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Others), Algorithm (Model Predictive Control, Adaptive Control, Multi Variable Control, Intelligent Control)

Increasing demand for energy efficient production process will drive the market growth

Rising importance of regulatory compliance can also accelerate the growth of this market

Rising prevalence for automation in different industries will propel the market growth

Dearth of data control will also restricts the growth of this market

High investment cost will hinder the market growth

