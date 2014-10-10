The research report published by “Data Bridge Market research report provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Worldwide Display Monitor Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.”

Top Competitors are AU Optronics Corp.; E Ink Holdings Inc.; ViewSonic Corporation; HannStar Display Corporation; Japan Display Inc.; Kent Displays, Inc.; LG Electronics; NEC Display Solutions; SAMSUNG; Sony Electronics Inc.; Innolux Corporation; SHARP CORPORATION; Panasonic Corporation; Barco; others. This rise in market value can be attributed to the wide-spread emergence of application and greater uses of these products.

Display monitors are visualization devices that represent the output in pictorial form, these devices are used to present the output sourced from computers, cable boxes, cameras, multimedia players, or any other type of video generating device. These monitors utilize different kinds of display technology depending upon their manufacturing and purpose.

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Display Monitor Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, AGC Inc. announced that they had developed a technology for encasing for two-sided display in double-layers of glass. Sales of this technologically innovative product will be from July 2019. “infoverre” has been designed for uses in harsh environmental conditions and designed to withstand for a greater duration without damages

In January 2019, ViewSonic Corporation announced the launch of professional gaming monitors under the product range, “ELITE” providing sleek and aesthetic design capabilities while focusing on enhancing their performance for gaming applications. “XG240R” and “XG350R-C” are developed with partnerships from top PC manufacturers and the combination of these technologies have given results in the form of significantly enhanced display products

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Technology (LCD; OLED; Micro-LED; Direct-View LED; AMOLED; Others);

Resolution (Up to 2MP; 3MP-4MP; 5MP-8MP; Above 8MP);

Display Color (Coloured; Monochrome);

Panel Size (Under 22.9inches; 23-26.9inches; 27-41.9inches; Above 42inches);

Applications (Consumer; Automotive; Sports & Entertainment; Transportation; Retail, Hospitality & BFSI; Industrial & Enterprise; Education; Healthcare; Military, Defense & Aerospace; Others);

End-User (Residential; Small & Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Rapid levels of investment being incurred by various manufacturing facilities for display panels; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Technological innovations and advancements resulting in greater focus on energy-efficient manufacturing; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing utilization of touch-based display devices can also drive the market growth

Availability of alternative mode of visualization, such as projectors and screenless viewing; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

High costs associated with the development of quantum dot (QD) based display technologies is expected to hinder the growth of the market

The Display Monitor Market report provides a meticulous picture of the sector by summary of data, production, and method of study originated from various sources. Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market. Besides, report also includes an assessment of different factors essential for the existing market players and new market players coupled with methodical study of value chain.

Table of Contents

1 Display Monitor Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Display Monitor Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Display Monitor Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Display Monitor Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Display Monitor Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Display Monitor Market Size by Regions

5 North America Display Monitor Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Display Monitor Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Display Monitor Revenue by Countries

8 South America Display Monitor Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Display Monitor by Countries

10 Global Display Monitor Market Segment by Type

11 Global Display Monitor Market Segment by Application

12 Global Display Monitor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

