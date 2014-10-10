The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also, the market is assessed based on various useful situated contextual investigations from different industry specialists and policymakers. For the investigation, the report utilizes various graphical introduction methods, for example, tables, outlines, diagrams, pictures and flowchart for simple and better comprehension to the perusers.

Global Water Softeners Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.23 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.80 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.86% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements and innovations in technology resulting in innovative product launches.

Get Exclusive Sample PDF Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-water-softeners-market

Market Definition: Global Water Softeners Market

Water softeners are consumer goods that are used to purify and soften the hard water. It usually involves the removal of calcium, magnesium and various other cations from the hard water. This results in added benefits such as requirement of less soap in cleaning with this enhanced water, as well as enhanced lifetime period of plumbing pipes & fittings. This process is generally achieved through nano-filtration or reverse osmosis technology embedded in the water softeners.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of the products in various industrial verticals as they promote the durability and enhance the operational life of equipments in these industries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in awareness regarding the effects hard water has on the health of the individuals is expected to drive the market growth

Speak to Our Analyst:- https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-water-softeners-market

Market Restraint:

Availability of other methods of water treatment; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Water Softeners Market

By Type

Salt Based Water Softeners

Salt Free Water Softeners

By Operational Type

Electric

Manual

By Process

Ion Exchange

Distillatio

Reverse Osmosis

By Capacity

32000 Grains

40000 Grains

64000 Grains

80000 Grains

96000 Grains

110000 Grains

120000 Grains

210000 Grains

300000 Grains

450000 Grains

600000 Grains

900000 Grains

Greater than 1200000 Grains

By Application

Residential Single Family Multi-Family

Industrial Food Processing Units Pharmaceuticals Textile Chemicals Oil & Gas Refineries Others

Commercial Office Buildings Hotels/Restaurants Laundries Hospital & Healthcare Facilities Others

Municipal

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, A. O. Smith announced that they had acquired Water Right Inc. for an approximate amount of USD 107 million. This acquisition will help in providing A.O. Smith to expand their product portfolio and provide them the capabilities to deal with the consumer directly as well as in certain retail spaces with the help of Water Right Inc.’s wholesale and independent dealer channels

In September 2017, A.O. Smith announced that they had completed the acquisition of Hague Quality Water for approximately USD 44.5 million, and an additional USD 2 million depending on growth. This acquisition will help in expanding the global products and services associated with water treatment business division of the company

Request for Detailed TOC: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-water-softeners-market

Competitive Analysis: Global Water Softeners Market

Global water softeners market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of water softeners market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Water Softeners Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the water softeners market are BWT Aktiengesellschaft; Sears Brands, LLC; A. O. Smith; 3M; GE Appliances, a Haier company; Harvey Water Softeners Ltd; WOONGJIN COWAY CO.,LTD.; Culligan; Kaineng Health Overseas; Kinetico Incorporated, an Axel Johnson Inc. company; EcoWater Systems LLC; Whirlpool Corporation; NuvoH20, LLC; US Water Systems Inc; PelicanWater.com, An Enviro Water Solutions, Inc. Company; ION EXCHANGE; Pentair plc; Honeywell International Inc.; Watts and Watercare Softeners.

Research Methodology: Global Water Softeners Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Get Customize and Discount at: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-water-softeners-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Sopan Gedam

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com