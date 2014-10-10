A superior and comprehensive market research report endows professionals with a lot of aspects about the market and the industry. The Licensed Sports Merchandise report presents market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios. Market segmentation analyses the usage of the product with respect to its applications, end user or with respect to geography. Businesses can attain unparalleled and comprehensive insights along with the best acquaintance of the emerging market opportunities with this Licensed Sports Merchandise Market research report.

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 31.70 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 46.87 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.01% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in adoption and preference of sporting activities & sports-based goods worldwide.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently present in the licensed sports merchandise market- VF Corporation; Nike, Inc.; adidas AG; PUMA SE; Sports Direct International plc; Hanesbrands Inc.; Under Armour, Inc.; Quiksilver, Inc.; Fanatics; Rawlings Sporting Goods.; Li Ning (China) Sporting Goods Co., Ltd.; EVERLAST WORLDWIDE, INC.; RDX Inc.; Combat Sports International; Revgear; Ringside, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

Licensed sports merchandise products can be defined as those consumer goods that have been branded with specific sports or a specific team. These goods and merchandise include apparels, footwear, toys, accessories, and various other products specifically branded with individual teams from different sports groups and leagues.

Market Driver:

Increasing fan following for sports and sporting leagues worldwide is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Increasing levels of disposable income for individuals is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Market Restraint:

Higher cost of the same goods and products as compared to conventional non-branded goods; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Presence of counterfeit goods is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

By Product

Apparel

Footwear

Accessories & Toys

Video Games

Others

Gifts/Novelties

Souvenirs

By Distribution Channel

Online Retail

Offline Retail Stores

Unorganised Stores

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Newell Brands announced that they had agreed to sell Rawlings Sporting Goods to Seidler Equity Partners. This agreement is parallel to Newell’s growth strategy which includes the focus on more recognisable and leader brands in the market.

In May 2017, Fanatics announced that they had completed the acquisition of VF Corporation’s Licensed Sports Group. Licensed Sports Group’s business includes a number of sports goods and merchandise licensed from international sports teams and leagues. This acquisition will significantly improve Fanatics’ product offerings and expand their market share.

Competitive Analysis:

Global licensed sports merchandise market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of licensed sports merchandise market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

