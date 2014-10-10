Global Smart Electric Meter Market By Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), Communication Technology Type (Power Line Communication, Radio Frequency, Cellular), End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Global Smart Electric Meter Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 13.10 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased focus on adoption of renewable energy as well as rapid increase in electric networks established in various regions.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global smart electric meter market are Landis+Gyr; Itron Inc.; Elster GmbH; Aclara Technologies LLC; Iskraemeco d.d.; Microchip Technology Inc.; wasion group; Schneider Electric; Siemens; LINYANG Energy; Genus; Networked Energy Services; Holley Technology UK Ltd.; OSAKI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.; Sensus; ABB; Trilliant Holdings Inc.; Kamstrup and E.ON UK plc. among others.

Market Definition:

Smart electric meter are electronic devices that are used for monitoring and logging the consumption of electricity, providing these records to the energy supplier on a daily basis for better management of electricity billing and consumption. These meters also provide better visualization of the readings to the energy consumer for their understanding and billing process.

Market Drivers:

Rapid demand for smart metering solutions amid growing prevalence of government policies for the development of smart cities and infrastructure; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of investments undertaken for the development of smart cities and smart grids in various regions globally; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing focus on reducing the costs of energy consumption is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Better focus on accurate and transparent billing systems improving the revenues generated by the energy providers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High levels of investments required for the integration and manufacturing of these meters is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Smart cities and smart grids are at a very niche stage, which is restricting the overall adoption of these meters

Concerns regarding the negative health impact of these meters due to their wireless signals; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis

Global smart electric meter market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart electric meter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Geographical Analysis-:

This section involves the complete examination of the regions all over the world which are going to experience fastest growth in the Global Smart Electric Meter Market-:

Geologically, this report covers a few key regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Analysis based on Dissection of Global Smart Electric Meter Market -:

To analyze the market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks associated with the Global Smart Electric Meter Market, the overall market is dissected into various segments which helps the readers to understand more profoundly. These segments has been formed based on-

Phase based-: Single Phase, Three Phase

Communication Technology Type based-: Power Line Communication, Radio Frequency, Cellular

End-user based-: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government

