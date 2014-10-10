Global Smart Textiles Market, By Type (Active Fabrics, Passive Smart Fabrics, Ultra-Smart Fabrics), Application (Fashion & Entertainment, Sports & Fitness, Medical, Transportation, Protection & Military, Architecture), Function (Energy Harvesting, Sensing, Luminescence, Thermoelectricity), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026 The Global Smart Textiles Market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, raising the initial estimated value from USD 2.07 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.18 billion by 2026. This rise can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of wearable devices and monitoring applications in smartphones.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-smart-textiles-market

Some of the major market competitors currently working in the smart textiles market are AiQ Smart Clothing, Google LLC, Texas Instruments Incorporated, DowDuPont, Kolon Industries Inc., Interactive Wear AG, Ohmatex, schoeller, adidas AG, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, GENTHERM, Maggie Orth, VISTA MEDICAL LTD., Nike Inc., O’Neill, Thermosoft International Corporation, Peratech Holdco Limited, Clothing+, and Outlast Technologies LLC.

Market Definition:

Smart textiles are cloth/fabric that enables the wearer to include digital accessories and applications to be installed in them. They are developed and innovated with the technologically advanced methods that add value and enable the wearer to monitor their movements and various other applications. They have the ability of changing their colour, or even utilize the energy.

Market Drivers:

Innovation and application of textiles in smartphones and other devices for monitoring purpose will drive the market growth

Implementation of nanotechnology, and applications of wearable devices will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of production and environmental footprint will act as a major market restraint

No collaboration between the players and high level of competition is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Smart Textiles Market

By Type

Active Fabrics

Passive Smart Fabrics

Ultra-Smart Fabrics

By Application

Fashion & Entertainment

Sports & Fitness

Medical, Transportation

Protection & Military

Architecture

By Function

Energy Harvesting

Sensing

Luminescence

Thermoelectricity

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Smart Textiles Market

The global smart textiles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart textiles market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Download Detailed TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-smart-textiles-market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com