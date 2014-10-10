Telepresence Robot Market Is Thriving Worldwide| HEASE ROBOTICS, Amy Robotics, Omron Corporation, Fellow Inc., iRobot Corporation
Global Telepresence Robot Market, By Component (Head, Body), Interface (Hardware, Software), Type (Stationery, Mobile), Application (Education, Healthcare, Enterprise, Homecare, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Global Telepresence Robot Market is driven by low cost of telepresence robot, demand from healthcare & homecare and efficiency & high accuracy of telepresence robot is rising estimated value from USD 149.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 481.03 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Get Global Telepresence Robot Market Sample PDF Copy Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-telepresence-robot-market
Some of the major competitors currently working in telepresence robot market are Inbot Technology, Double Robotics Inc., Bossa Nova Robotics Suitable Technologies Inc., VGo Communications Inc, Mantaro Networks Inc.., InTouch Technologies Inc., Qihan Technology Co. Ltd., Anybots 2.0 Inc., Ava Robotics Inc., Camanio Care Inc., Xandex Inc., AXYN, OhmniLabs Inc., Xaxxon, Swivl Inc., HEASE ROBOTICS, Amy Robotics, Omron Corporation, Fellow Inc., and iRobot Corporation.
Market Definition:
A telepresence robot is the electronic device having wheels and controlled by remote which has wireless internet connectivity. In others worlds, it is device used for video communication. The device can also controlled by tablets, computers or smartphones. Telepresence robot commonly called as skype on wheels
Market Drivers:
- The telepresence robot market growing rapidly due to its low cost.
- Rising demand from healthcare and homecare is expected to drive the market growth
- Efficiency and high accuracy of telepresence robot boosting the overall market of telepresence robot globally.
Market Restraints:
- High technical and operating complications in telepresence robot is expected to restrain the market growth
- High cost of telepresence robot is responsible for hampering the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Telepresence Robot Market
By Type
- Stationery
- Mobile
By Hardware
- Microphone
- Camera
- Display
- Speaker
- Power Source
- Sensors & Control Systems
- Others
By Interface
- Hardware
- Software
By Application
- Education
- Healthcare
- Enterprise
- Homecare
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Enquire for Discount in Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-discount/global-telepresence-robot-market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2018, InTouch Technologies Inc. announced that they had established a definitive agreement with REACH Health for its acquisition, expanding its market share in healthcare market
- In January 2018, Suitable Technologies Inc. announced the launch of its ultra-high end telepresence robots known as BeamPro2. The product helps to extent the company’s product portfolio which further increases the company’s overall revenue
Competitive Analysis:
Global telepresence robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telepresence robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Get Full TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-telepresence-robot-market
About Data Bridge Market Research
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475