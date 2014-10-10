Global Telepresence Robot Market, By Component (Head, Body), Interface (Hardware, Software), Type (Stationery, Mobile), Application (Education, Healthcare, Enterprise, Homecare, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Global Telepresence Robot Market is driven by low cost of telepresence robot, demand from healthcare & homecare and efficiency & high accuracy of telepresence robot is rising estimated value from USD 149.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 481.03 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Some of the major competitors currently working in telepresence robot market are Inbot Technology, Double Robotics Inc., Bossa Nova Robotics Suitable Technologies Inc., VGo Communications Inc, Mantaro Networks Inc.., InTouch Technologies Inc., Qihan Technology Co. Ltd., Anybots 2.0 Inc., Ava Robotics Inc., Camanio Care Inc., Xandex Inc., AXYN, OhmniLabs Inc., Xaxxon, Swivl Inc., HEASE ROBOTICS, Amy Robotics, Omron Corporation, Fellow Inc., and iRobot Corporation.

Market Definition:

A telepresence robot is the electronic device having wheels and controlled by remote which has wireless internet connectivity. In others worlds, it is device used for video communication. The device can also controlled by tablets, computers or smartphones. Telepresence robot commonly called as skype on wheels

Market Drivers:

The telepresence robot market growing rapidly due to its low cost.

Rising demand from healthcare and homecare is expected to drive the market growth

Efficiency and high accuracy of telepresence robot boosting the overall market of telepresence robot globally.

Market Restraints:

High technical and operating complications in telepresence robot is expected to restrain the market growth

High cost of telepresence robot is responsible for hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Telepresence Robot Market

By Type

Stationery

Mobile

By Hardware

Microphone

Camera

Display

Speaker

Power Source

Sensors & Control Systems

Others

By Interface

Hardware

Software

By Application

Education

Healthcare

Enterprise

Homecare

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, InTouch Technologies Inc. announced that they had established a definitive agreement with REACH Health for its acquisition, expanding its market share in healthcare market

In January 2018, Suitable Technologies Inc. announced the launch of its ultra-high end telepresence robots known as BeamPro2. The product helps to extent the company’s product portfolio which further increases the company’s overall revenue

Competitive Analysis:

Global telepresence robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telepresence robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

