Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.83 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 14.58 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits associated with the usage of UPS’s (Uninterruptible Power Supply).

Key Player Profiles: Schneider Electric, Eaton, Emerson Electric Co., S&C Electric Company, ABB, Socomec, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, AEG Power Solutions B.V., Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co. Ltd., SENDON INTERNATIONAL LTD., Guangdong Prostar New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Kstar New Energy, EAST, Delta Electronics Inc., Cyber Power Systems (USA) Inc., Guangdong Zhicheng Champion Group Co. Ltd., JONCHAN Electrical Science & Technology Co.ltd, Shenzhen SORO Electronics Co. Ltd, BAYKEE BORN FOR POWER, Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd., Zhejiang Sanke Electric Co. Ltd., China HongBao Electric Co. Ltd., PowerMan, Active Power, and Beijing Dynamic Power Co.Ltd.

By Capacity (1-20 KVA, 20.1-50 KVA, 50.1-100 KVA, 100.1-200 KVA, 200.1-500 KVA, Above 500 KVA),

By Product Type (Off-Line/Standby, Line-Interactive, Online/Double-Conversion),

By Application (Telecommunication, Data Center, Medical, Industrial, Marine, Others),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In August 2016, Schneider Electric announced the launch of UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) unit capable of handling harsh environments and rough & tough use. The product known as “Gator PXC”, is meant for use in tough outdoor conditions such as outdoor industries and oil exploration sites.

In May 2015, Emerson Electric Co. announced the launch of its transformer free UPS known as “Liebert 80-exl” (Uninterruptible Power Supply) unit around the region of Europe & Middle East and Africa. The new product offers higher performance levels and high levels of power for medium to large data centers.

Analysis based on Competition-:

Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market report presents profiles of key market players and information about different techniques they have utilized, for example, new product dispatches, extensions, understandings, joint endeavors, associations, acquisitions, and others to expand their impressions in this market so as to continue in long run.

