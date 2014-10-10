Global Vibration Monitoring Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.48 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising trend of wireless vibration monitoring systems.

Leading Players

AZIMA DLI CORPORATION (US),

Analog Devices, Inc. (US),

Emerson Electric Co. (US),

Brüel & Kjær (Europe),

Honeywell International Inc. (US),

National Instruments (US),

PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (US),

GENERAL ELECTRIC (US),

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US),

Meggitt PLC. UK),

SKF (Europe),

Data Physics Corporation (USA),

SPM Instrument AB (USA),

PRÜFTECHNIK Dieter Busch AG (Germany),

Bachmann electronic GmbH (Germany),

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (UK),

ifm electronic gmbh (Germany)

and others.

Market Definition:

Vibration monitoring systems are used for the purpose of decreasing the cost of operation by reducing the occurrences of unplanned outages and maintenance cost. These systems are further utilized for optimizing several maintenance activities at the time of a planned shutdown. The latest trend in this market is wireless vibration monitoring systems, which are handy and easy to use and company awareness towards unplanned maintenance. These systems are gaining rising trends in the small factories to reduce the unpredicted outages and predictive maintenance. This system detects the faults in the system, so they are widely used to reduce the future risk in the industries.

Market Drivers:

Growing awareness toward predictive maintenance, this significant act as a driver for the market.

Rising demand from emerging applications, increasing of demand act as a driver for the market.

Market Restraints:

Additional cost associated with existing machinery, this make restraints to the market.

Segmentation:

By Monitoring System

Route-Based Monitoring

Portable Machine Diagnostics

Online Machine Monitoring

Online Machine Protection

Factory Assurance Test

By Monitoring Technology

Vibration Analysis

Corrosion monitoring

Lubricant Analysis

Infrared Thermography

Ultrasound Testing

Motor Condition Monitoring

By Application

Automotive

Chemicals

Renewable Energy

Oil & Gas

Others

By Offering

Hardware

Accelerometers

Proximity Probes

Velocity Sensors

Transmitters

Others

Software

Services

By Endsure

Metals and Mining

Chemicals

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Food and Beverages

Marine

Pulp and Paper

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2015, Honeywell International Inc. (US) launched the RTU2020 process controller. This new process controller would help the companies operating in the oil and gas, mining, and other process industries to manage complex remote automation and control applications effectively.

In September 2015, General Electric introduced a new version of system 1 Evolution software offered by Bently Nevada for online condition monitoring of highly critical equipment.

Competitive Analysis: Global Vibration Monitoring Market

Global vibration monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vibration monitoring market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the vibration monitoring market are

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

