U.S. Electric Enclosure Market, By Material Type (Metallic Enclosures, Non-Metallic Enclosures), Mounting Type (Wall-Mounted Enclosures, Floor Mount Enclosures, Free-Standing Enclosures, Underground Enclosures), Form Factor (Small Enclosures, Compact Enclosures, Free-Size Enclosures, Junction Enclosures, Disconnect Enclosures, Operator Enclosures, Environment and Climate Control Enclosures, Push Button Enclosures), Design (Modifying Standard Type, Custom Type), Application (Dust-Tight, Hazardous Environment, Drip-Tight, Flame/Explosion), Industry Vertical (Power Distribution & Distribution, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, Transportation, Food & Beverages) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Some of the major players operating in the U.S. electric enclosure market are ALLIED MOULDED PRODUCTS, INC,., Eldon Holding AB , Adalet , Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. , ABB, Eaton, FIBOX, Saginaw Control and Engineering, Emerson Electric Co., Hubbell, Socomec, Hammond Manufacturing Ltd., Legrand, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Pentair plc, Schneider Electric, AZZ Inc. and among others.

The Electric Enclosure is one of the most crucial and equipped non-hazardous based applications. It is constructed to provide protection to electrical equipment against falling dirt, rain, sleet, windblown dust and snow. The main purpose is to protect from corrosion, explosion, dust tight and controlling the surrounding environments through its different enclosure such as polycarbonate, stainless steel, polyester enclosures and others. The electric enclosure offers a wide range of application in power generation and distribution, oil & gas, transportation, food & beverages, metals & mining, medical, pulp & paper in different industries.

U.S. electric enclosure market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Segmentation: U.S. Electric Enclosure Market

The U.S. electric enclosure market is segmented into six notable segments which are material type, mounting type, form factor, design, application and industry vertical.

On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into two metallic enclosures and non-metallic enclosures. The metallic enclosure is sub-segmented into aluminum enclosures, mild steel enclosures and stainless steel enclosures. The non- metallic enclosure is sub-segmented into fiberglass enclosures, PVC enclosures, polycarbonate enclosures and polyester enclosures. In 2017, metallic enclosures segment is likely to dominate market with 57.3% shares and is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The adoption of metallic enclosures segment is witnessing a robust growth. Rapidly applications for aluminium, mild steel and stainless steel.

On the basis of mounting type, the market is segmented into wall-mounted enclosure, floor mount enclosures, free-standing enclosure and underground electric enclosure. In 2017, wall-mounted enclosure segment is likely to dominate market with 32.9% shares and is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 2.7% in the forecast period. Wall-mounted enclosure segment is totally dominated the mounting type, where its used for degree of protection and eliminate failures.

On the basis of form factor, the market is segmented into small enclosures, compact electric enclosures, free-size electric enclosures, junction enclosures, disconnect enclosures, operator interface enclosures, environment and climate control enclosures and push button enclosures. The small enclosure is sub-segmented into terminal/junction boxes, electrical box enclosures and bus enclosures. The compact electric enclosure is sub segmented into sloped roof enclosures, mining enclosures, hygienic design enclosures and single-standing enclosures. The free-size electric enclosure is sub-segmented into system enclosures, operator consoles and baying systems. In 2017, small enclosures segment is likely to dominate market with 21.4% shares and is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 2.4% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The small enclosures segments is used for compactness, fiber-glass reinforcement with polycarbonate effective.

On the basis of design, the market is segmented into modifying standard type and custom type. In 2017, custom type segment is likely to dominate market with 60.0% shares and is estimated to reach at the highest CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The custom type is used for modifying the design segment as per the customer experienced.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into dust tight, hazardous environment, drip-tight, flame/explosion and others. In 2017, drip-tight segment is likely to dominate market with 35.1% shares and is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Drip-tight segment is maximized used for application purposes as its standalone in hazardous environment conditions.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into power generation and distribution, oil & gas, metals & mining, medical, pulp & paper, transportation, food & beverages and others. The transportation is sub-segmented into roadways, railways and airways. In 2017, power generation and distribution segment is likely to dominate market with 20.4% shares and is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 2.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Power generation and distribution segment is dominating the industry market as its applicable in various end user.



