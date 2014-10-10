Global Threat Detection Systems Market By Detection System (Explosive Detection, Radiological & Nuclear Detection, Narcotics Detection, Intrusion Detection), Product (Explosive and Narcotics Detectors, Personal Radiation Detectors (PRD), Dosimeters, Survey Meters, Identifiers, Photo-Ionization Detectors (PID), Air Samplers, Chemical Agent Detectors, Others), Application (Defence, Public Infrastructure, Commercial Places, Industrial, Institutional, Residential (Home Surveillance)), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Threat Detection Systems Market

Global threat detection systems market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the upgradation of existing infrastructure with advanced systems.

Market Definition: Global Threat Detection Systems Market

Threat detection systems utilize big data analytics to identify the new threats through large and unrelated data sets. The demand of data protection from threats has grown due to the growth in volume of data produced by large organizations with exponential rate. Threat detection systems are incorporated with the feature and software to automatically identify the abnormalities in data in real time.

Market Drivers:

Growing need for network visibility and control acts as factor boosting the market growth in the forecast period

Geopolitical instabilities along with the high territorial conflict drives the market growth

High need of large-scale surveillance at public gatherings is another factor uplifting the market growth

Establishment of government regulations for security devices also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of threat detection systems limits the market growth

Intrusion of privacy is a major concern; this factor will also restrict the market growth

Technological limitations associated with these systems will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Threat Detection Systems Market

By Detection Type

Explosive Detection Trace Detectors Ion-Mobility Spectrometry (IMS) Thermo-Redox Chemiluminescence Colorimetric Mass Spectrometry Bulk Detectors X-Ray Systems Neutron Method-Based Systems Optical Detectors

Radiological & Nuclear Detection Chemical & Biological Detection Chemical Agents Nerve Agents Blister Agents Choking Agents Blood Agents Biological Agents

Narcotics Detection

Intrusion Detection

By Product

Explosive and Narcotics Detectors Trace Detectors Bulk Detectors

Personal Radiation Detectors (PRD)

Dosimeters Electronic Personal Dosimeters (EPD) Film Bandage Dosimeters Mosfet Dosimeters Thermoluminescent Dosimeters (TLD) Quartz Fiber Dosimeters

Survey Meters

Identifiers

Photo-Ionization Detectors (PID)

Air Samplers

Chemical Agent Detectors

Others

By Application

Defence

Public Infrastructure Airports Railway Stations Sports Stadiums Others

Commercial Places Business Offices Banks and Financial Institutions Lodging Warehouses

Industrial

Institutional Educational Buildings Government Buildings

Residential (Home Surveillance)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Stellar Cyber (U.S.) launched security analytic platform Starlight 3.1 for AI threat detection designed to protect from thwart attacks. With new launch company upgrades in protection of data with less time and cost

In May 2019, Mistnet (U.S.) launched new threat detection platform incorporated with the AI technology and designed to detect 360-degree visibility in threats and other vulnerabilities in data center, public cloud and IoT environments. The launch of the platform company tries to disrupt the market and focusing in network traffic analytics

Competitive Analysis

Global threat detection systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of threat detection systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global threat detection systems market are Smiths Group PLC, Stellar Cyber, Vectra AI, Inc., SYNAPSE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, TrapWire, Inc, Safran, FLIR Systems Inc., Thales Group. , Rapiscan SystemsRAE Systems., Chemring Group PLC, ChemImage Corporation., Mirion Technologies Inc., Axis Communication AB, Mistnet,., Coptrz. among others.

Research Methodology: Global Threat Detection Systems Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

