Global Chocolate Ingredients Market By Type (Milk, Cocoa, Lecithin, Flavors, Others), Category (Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Sweet dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, Others), Application (Confectionary Products, Dairy and Baked Products, Beverages, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Chocolate Ingredients Market

The global Chocolate Ingredients Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Rising demand for dark chocolate will drive the market growth

Market Definition: Global Chocolate Ingredients Market

Chocolate Ingredients are constituents of chocolate, which can be cocoa, liquor, milk, sugar, butter etc. Demand for the chocolate is always increasing with different types and flavours introduced in the market regularly. Prices of chocolate ingredient depend upon the production, mainly cocoa which is major constituent of chocolates all over the world.

Market Drivers:

Enhancing demand and preference of consumers for chocolates acts as a factor driving the market growth

The dark chocolate due to several health benefits such as skin protection, improved blood flow, reduces risk of heart disease is another factor uplifting the market growth

Properties offered by chocolates like rich in antioxidants, soluble fibers, minerals and bioactive compounds boosts this market growth

Innovations adopted by manufacturers such as including unique cocoa beans, natural sweeteners is another factor enhancing the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Declining production of cocoa and sugar, which are main ingredients of chocolates can restrict the market growth

Increasing diabetic population refraining from chocolate products negatively impacts the market growth

Higher prices of premium chocolates can also hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Chocolate Ingredients Market

By Type

Milk

Cocoa

Lecithin

Flavours

Others

By Category

Dark Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

Sweet dark Chocolate

White Chocolate

Others

By Application

Confectionary products

Dairy and Baked products

Beverages

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Sweden Poland Denmark Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea New Zealand Vietnam India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Barry Callebaut signed an agreement to complete the acquisition of Getrude Hawk. Barry Callebaut agreed to acquire only ingredient segment of Getrude Hawk. Barry Callebaut is world’s leader in chocolate manufacturing and by acquiring Getrude Hawk; company wants to expand its business in ingredient market as well. This acquisition will increase Barry Callebaut’s specialties mainly in North America

In October 2019, ITC launched world’s most expensive chocolate; Trinity – Truffles Extraordinaire costs mammoth 4.3 lakh/kg. 3 different flavoured variants are launched using different ingredients from different parts of the world. In one variant Tahitian vanilla beans are used, in another Ghana dark chocolate and Jamaican Blue Coffee are used as ingredients whereas third variant is made of dark chocolate from west end of the world. Second variant is most expensive. This product launch is driving the consumers attention and attracting the market for its ingredients

Competitive Analysis:

Global chocolate ingredients market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of chocolate ingredients market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global chocolate ingredients market are PURATOS, The Hershey Company, Godiva, Barry Callebaut, Mars, Incorporated, Cargill, Incorporated., Archer Daniels Midland Company, pladis global, The Kraft Heinz Company, P.T. Davomas Abadi Tbk, Friesland Campina Kievit BV, Britannia Industries Limited, JBCOCOA Sdn. Bhd., Nestle, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Petra Foods Limited., Palsgaard, Schreiber Foods, Toms Gruppen, Artisan Confections among others.

Research Methodology: Global Chocolate Ingredients Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

