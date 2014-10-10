Global Non-stick Cookware Market By Material Type (Teflon Coated, Aluminium Coated, Enameled Iron Coated, Ceramic Coating, Others), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis: Global Non-stick Cookware Market

Global non-stick cookware market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. This report contains the data of base year 2019 and historic year 2018.This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits of non-stick cookware that prevents the food to stick on the base of the cookware and growing demand for quickly made home cooked healthy food among working population.

Market Definition: Global Non-stick Cookware Market

Non-stick is a surface that is produced using the polymer such as Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), anodized aluminium, and enamelled iron which has the ability to prevent the food ingredient to stick on the surface. It is available in many forms such as saucepans, frying pans, others. Teflon coating is similar to the non-stick coating as it is used as a non-sticking agent. It allows the food to brown without get club.

Market Drivers:

Growing popularity of convenient cooking method will boost the growth of the market

Rising number of fast food giant in the emerging economies will drive the market growth in the forecast period

They have ability to withstand at very high temperature; this factor is expected to surge the market growth

Rising popularity of the ceramic coated non-stick cookware is another factor that will surge the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of non-stick cookware will hamper the growth of the market

Easy availability of more indigenous options such as aluminium, & treated steel will obstruct the market growth

Segmentation: Global Non-stick Cookware Market

By Material Type

Teflon Coated

Aluminium Coated

Enameled Iron Coated

Ceramic Coating

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores

Online

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Sweden Poland Denmark Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea New Zealand Vietnam Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Bajaj Electricals Ltd acquired Nirlep Appliances Private Limited that helps in a strong foothold in the non-electric kitchen appliances. It offers a wide range of quality products to meet the needs of their customer in western India. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their portfolio and enhance their market position

In August 2017, TTK Prestige Ltd announced the launch of kitchen appliances brand “Judge” in India. The inner lid non-stick cookware is available on the very low price to capture the market share in the leading market. The product will be retailed through traditional outlets and E-commerce platform. The new brand will increase the product portfolio of the company in the Indian market

Competitive Analysis:

Global non-stick cookware market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of non-stick cookware market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global non-stick cookware market are TTK Prestige Ltd, SCANPAN USA, INC., Hawkins Cookers Limited, All-Clad, Calphalon, Cuisinart, Tefal, Berndes Cookware, Le Creuset, Moneta Cookware, Neoflam, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Stovekraft Private Limited, Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Bhalaria Metal Craft Pvt. Ltd., Vinod Cookware, Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd, SHOWA DENKO K.K., among others

Research Methodology: Global Non-stick Cookware Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

