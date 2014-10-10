Global Shale Gas Market By Application Type (Power Generation, Industrial and Manufacturing Applications, Residential Applications, Commercial Applications and Transportation), Technique Type (Horizontal Drilling and Hydraulic Fracturing), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Shale Gas Market

Global shale gas market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.96% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This report contains the data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of natural gas.

Market Definition: Global Shale Gas Market

Shale gas is a type of natural gas that can be generated from shale rocks and deposits underneath earth. It is the most important source of natural gas in United States and is expected to be a potential source of energy for the rest of the world. It is believed that the shale gas has reduced the greenhouse gas emission in the environment.

Market Drivers:

Easy availability of abundant source of shale gas will help to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period

Decreased prices of natural gas and environmental protection is another factor that will uplift the growth of the market

Innovation and technological advancement in extraction of shale gas will augment the market growth

Increased growth in the supply and distribution infrastructure may help in the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Extraction of chemicals and waste into water bodies may hinders the growth of the market

Huge amount of capital is being invested for shale gas project is restricting the growth of the market

Horizontal drilling can badly affect the environment that will inhibit the market growth

Segmentation: Global Shale Gas Market

By Application Type

Power Generation

Industrial and Manufacturing Applications

Residential Applications

Commercial Applications

Transportation

By Technique Type

Horizontal Drilling Horizontal drilling Fracture stimulation

Hydraulic Fracturing Water Chemicals Proppants



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, PDC Energy, Inc announced that they had acquired SRC ENERGY INC. to form the second largest shale oil and gas producer in Colorado’s DJ Basin. The production capacity of the company will increase up to 200,000 barrel of oil equivalent per day reducing the general and administrative cost estimating around savings of up to USD 40 million with the completion of next year

In April 2019, Chevron Corporation acquired Anadarko petroleum to become the dominant shale oil producer. This helps to improve the position of the company in the whole world as it become 7th largest oil producing company. The opening of the new pipeline will boost the second half of 2019 as they deliver more oil to the gulf coast refiners in the new and growing export market. This will provide a highly effective boost towards the revenue generation of the company while enhancing the shale oil and natural gas production

Competitive Analysis:

Global shale gas market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of shale gas market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global shale gas market are Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Antero Resources Corporation, BNK Petroleum Inc., Chesapeake., Chevron Corporation, EQT, Pioneer Natural Resources Company., Range Resources Corporation., Royal Dutch Shell, SM ENERGY, Equinor ASA, Repsol, MARATHON OIL COMPANY, Mitsubishi Corporation Exploration Co., Ltd., Quicksilver Resources, Cabot Oil & Gas, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited., JUNEX INC. among others.

Research Methodology: Global Shale Gas Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

