Global Coal Bed Methane Market By Extraction Technology (Hydraulic Fracturing, Horizontal Drilling, CO 2 Sequestration), Fracturing Fluids (Water Requirement, Chemical Additive Requirement, Proppant Requirement), Application (Power Generation, Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Transportation), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Analysis: Global Coal Bed Methane Market
Global coal bed methane market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.51% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various positive investments scenario by the authorities and organizations to take advantage of the large-scale coal reserves in the different regions worldwide.
Market Definition: Global Coal Bed Methane Market
Coal bed methane is described as an alternative unconverted natural gas present in the bituminous and sub-bituminous coal forms. This gas is extracted through various different processes such as hydraulic fracturing, horizontal drilling or even CO 2 sequestration. This form of methane is commonly utilized as a feedstock for LPG production or in a number of different applications such as power generation, chemical production and other agricultural products development.
Market Drivers:
- Focus on various authorities for limiting the emissions of various greenhouse gases is expected to boost the growth of the market
- Usage of coal bed methane as an alternative form of energy that is environmental-friendly will also drive the market growth
- Growing demands for environmental friendly fuel from the various industries also acts as a market driver in the forecast period
- Presence of various economies that are oil deficient but have an abundance of coal reserves is another factor which is contributing towards the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Requirement of large-scale investments and capital resources for the extraction and production process; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market
- Abundance of conventional energy resource presence in various worldwide regions is expected to act as a restraint for this market growth
- Growing utilization of shale gas for feedstock application of petrochemicals will also impede the market growth
Segmentation: Global Coal Bed Methane Market
By Extraction Technology
- Hydraulic Fracturing
- Horizontal Drilling
- CO 2 Sequestration
By Fracturing Fluids
- Water Requirement
- Chemical Additive Requirement
- Proppant Requirement
By Application
- Power Generation
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
- Transportation
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Belgium
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2019, Essar announced their plans to enhance the production levels of their Raniganj-based coal bed methane production with the help of GAIL’s Urja-Ganga pipeline finally being commissioned. This will significantly improve the levels of revenue and quantity of coal bed methane extracted from this plant helping meet the overall demand from the different industrial sectors
- In September 2017, Prabha Energy Private Limited announced that they had received a grant from the U.S. Trade and Development Agency for studying for the feasibility for development of coalbed methane (CBM). This feasibility study will be conducted along with the equipment provided by Advanced Resources International which can help utilize the vast potential applications of CBM as a clean natural gas
Competitive Analysis:
Global coal bed methane market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of coal bed methane market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global coal bed methane market are Reliance Industries Limited; Essar; Halliburton; BP p.l.c.; Weatherford; Arrow Energy Pty Ltd; Sino Oil And Gas Holdings Limited; ConocoPhillips Company; Santos Ltd; CNOOC International Ltd.; Royal Dutch Shell; IGas Energy plc; Origin Energy Limited; GEECL; Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS); Fortune Oil; Metgasco; Bow Energy; Black Diamond Energy, Inc.; G3 Exploration; Senex Energy Limited among others.
Research Methodology: Global Coal Bed Methane Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
