Global Coal Bed Methane Market By Extraction Technology (Hydraulic Fracturing, Horizontal Drilling, CO 2 Sequestration), Fracturing Fluids (Water Requirement, Chemical Additive Requirement, Proppant Requirement), Application (Power Generation, Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Transportation), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Coal Bed Methane Market

Global coal bed methane market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.51% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various positive investments scenario by the authorities and organizations to take advantage of the large-scale coal reserves in the different regions worldwide.

Market Definition: Global Coal Bed Methane Market

Coal bed methane is described as an alternative unconverted natural gas present in the bituminous and sub-bituminous coal forms. This gas is extracted through various different processes such as hydraulic fracturing, horizontal drilling or even CO 2 sequestration. This form of methane is commonly utilized as a feedstock for LPG production or in a number of different applications such as power generation, chemical production and other agricultural products development.

Market Drivers:

Focus on various authorities for limiting the emissions of various greenhouse gases is expected to boost the growth of the market

Usage of coal bed methane as an alternative form of energy that is environmental-friendly will also drive the market growth

Growing demands for environmental friendly fuel from the various industries also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Presence of various economies that are oil deficient but have an abundance of coal reserves is another factor which is contributing towards the market growth

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large-scale investments and capital resources for the extraction and production process; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Abundance of conventional energy resource presence in various worldwide regions is expected to act as a restraint for this market growth

Growing utilization of shale gas for feedstock application of petrochemicals will also impede the market growth

Segmentation: Global Coal Bed Methane Market

By Extraction Technology

Hydraulic Fracturing

Horizontal Drilling

CO 2 Sequestration

By Fracturing Fluids

Water Requirement

Chemical Additive Requirement

Proppant Requirement

By Application

Power Generation

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Transportation

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Essar announced their plans to enhance the production levels of their Raniganj-based coal bed methane production with the help of GAIL’s Urja-Ganga pipeline finally being commissioned. This will significantly improve the levels of revenue and quantity of coal bed methane extracted from this plant helping meet the overall demand from the different industrial sectors

In September 2017, Prabha Energy Private Limited announced that they had received a grant from the U.S. Trade and Development Agency for studying for the feasibility for development of coalbed methane (CBM). This feasibility study will be conducted along with the equipment provided by Advanced Resources International which can help utilize the vast potential applications of CBM as a clean natural gas

Competitive Analysis:

Global coal bed methane market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of coal bed methane market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global coal bed methane market are Reliance Industries Limited; Essar; Halliburton; BP p.l.c.; Weatherford; Arrow Energy Pty Ltd; Sino Oil And Gas Holdings Limited; ConocoPhillips Company; Santos Ltd; CNOOC International Ltd.; Royal Dutch Shell; IGas Energy plc; Origin Energy Limited; GEECL; Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS); Fortune Oil; Metgasco; Bow Energy; Black Diamond Energy, Inc.; G3 Exploration; Senex Energy Limited among others.

Research Methodology: Global Coal Bed Methane Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

