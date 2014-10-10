Global Paper Edge Protectors Market By Material Type (SBS, Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard, Recycled Paperboard), Product (Angular Paper Edge Protectors, Round Paper Edge Protectors), End-Use Industry (Logistics & Transportation, Warehousing, Manufacturing, Home-Infusion), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Paper Edge Protectors Market

Global paper edge protectors market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased need for utilizing smart packaging products that are developed with advanced and innovative methods of manufacturing.

Market Definition: Global Paper Edge Protectors Market

Paper edge protectors are packaging products developed to protect the primary packaging’s corners and edges from tearing or sustaining any negative impacts. These protectors enhance the shock resistance; tear resistance and protective capabilities of packaging. These protectors also enhances the levels of sustainability of contents and packaging as it improves the reusable capabilities of these products

Market Drivers:

Significant rise in the levels of industrial and urbanization worldwide giving rise to market growth

Increasing levels of consumption for beverage products is expected to propel the growth of the market

Environment-friendly and cost-effective nature of these products will also uplift the market growth

Increasing awareness regarding the negative impacts associated with plastic consumption is expected to boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

High levels of competition and tough business practices prevalent throughout the industry is one of the major factor restricting the market growth

Volatility in the process of raw materials can hamper the market growth

Get Sample Analysis of Global Market Information: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-paper-edge-protectors-market

Segmentation: Global Paper Edge Protectors Market

By Material Type

Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)

Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard

Recycled Paperboard

By Product

Angular Paper Edge Protectors

Round Paper Edge Protectors

By End-Use Industry

Logistics & Transportation

Warehousing

Manufacturing Food & Beverages Building & Construction Personal Care & Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Electrical & Electronics Chemicals Others

Homecare

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Development in the Market:

In February 2019, Vpk Packaging Group announced that they had agreed to acquire Corenso’s European and Chinese business operations relating to coreboard, tubes and cores applicable in a wide-range of applications. This acquisition significantly expands the capabilities for processing and milling expertise for Vpk while enhancing the presence of the company in these particular regions

Get TOC of Full Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-paper-edge-protectors-market

Competitive Analysis:

Global paper edge protectors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of paper edge protectors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global paper edge protectors market are Smurfit Kappa; Packaging Corporation of America; Sonoco Products Company; N.A.L. Company, Inc.; Primapack SAE; Cascades inc.; Litco International, Inc.; Kunert Gruppe; RAJAPACK Ltd; Pratt Industries, Inc.; Eltete TPM Oy; Napco National; Pacfort; Angleboard UK; Staples, Inc.; Vpk Packaging Group; Signode Industrial Group LLC; Romiley Board Mill; TUBEMBAL among others.

Research Methodology: Global Paper Edge Protectors Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete market analysis and forecasting

Market definition, understanding the concept of paper edge protectors

Market drivers and restraints of the industry

Market segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key players in the market and their analysis

To Know More : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-paper-edge-protectors-market

About Us

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

https://databridgemarketresearch.com