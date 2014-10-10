Global Paper Edge Protectors Market Bound To Grow At A Significant CAGR For The Assessment Period 2019-2026
Global Paper Edge Protectors Market By Material Type (SBS, Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard, Recycled Paperboard), Product (Angular Paper Edge Protectors, Round Paper Edge Protectors), End-Use Industry (Logistics & Transportation, Warehousing, Manufacturing, Home-Infusion), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Analysis: Global Paper Edge Protectors Market
Global paper edge protectors market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased need for utilizing smart packaging products that are developed with advanced and innovative methods of manufacturing.
Market Definition: Global Paper Edge Protectors Market
Paper edge protectors are packaging products developed to protect the primary packaging’s corners and edges from tearing or sustaining any negative impacts. These protectors enhance the shock resistance; tear resistance and protective capabilities of packaging. These protectors also enhances the levels of sustainability of contents and packaging as it improves the reusable capabilities of these products
Market Drivers:
- Significant rise in the levels of industrial and urbanization worldwide giving rise to market growth
- Increasing levels of consumption for beverage products is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Environment-friendly and cost-effective nature of these products will also uplift the market growth
- Increasing awareness regarding the negative impacts associated with plastic consumption is expected to boost the market growth
Market Restraints:
- High levels of competition and tough business practices prevalent throughout the industry is one of the major factor restricting the market growth
- Volatility in the process of raw materials can hamper the market growth
Get Sample Analysis of Global Market Information: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-paper-edge-protectors-market
Segmentation: Global Paper Edge Protectors Market
By Material Type
- Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)
- Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard
- Recycled Paperboard
By Product
- Angular Paper Edge Protectors
- Round Paper Edge Protectors
By End-Use Industry
- Logistics & Transportation
- Warehousing
- Manufacturing
- Food & Beverages
- Building & Construction
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Electrical & Electronics
- Chemicals
- Others
- Homecare
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Development in the Market:
- In February 2019, Vpk Packaging Group announced that they had agreed to acquire Corenso’s European and Chinese business operations relating to coreboard, tubes and cores applicable in a wide-range of applications. This acquisition significantly expands the capabilities for processing and milling expertise for Vpk while enhancing the presence of the company in these particular regions
Get TOC of Full Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-paper-edge-protectors-market
Competitive Analysis:
Global paper edge protectors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of paper edge protectors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global paper edge protectors market are Smurfit Kappa; Packaging Corporation of America; Sonoco Products Company; N.A.L. Company, Inc.; Primapack SAE; Cascades inc.; Litco International, Inc.; Kunert Gruppe; RAJAPACK Ltd; Pratt Industries, Inc.; Eltete TPM Oy; Napco National; Pacfort; Angleboard UK; Staples, Inc.; Vpk Packaging Group; Signode Industrial Group LLC; Romiley Board Mill; TUBEMBAL among others.
Research Methodology: Global Paper Edge Protectors Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete market analysis and forecasting
- Market definition, understanding the concept of paper edge protectors
- Market drivers and restraints of the industry
- Market segmentations and market share divided amongst them
- Key players in the market and their analysis
To Know More : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-paper-edge-protectors-market
About Us
Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com
https://databridgemarketresearch.com