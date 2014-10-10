Global Butanediol Market By Type (Industrial Grade, Cosmetic Grade), Application (PBT, THF, GBL, Polyurethane, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Butanediol Market

Global butanediol market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement and growing awareness about the processing advantages of butanediol are the factor for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Butanediol Market

Butanediol is a chemical which is widely used for the production of paint thinners, floor stripper, and other solvent products. They are also widely used as an alternative for gamma hydroxybutyrate and gamma butyrolactone. Butanediol was used to enhance the production of growth hormone and growth of muscles. They also get converted into GHB in the body. It also promotes the release of the growth hormone.

Market Drivers:

Rising environmental concerns will enhance the market growth

Growing demand for sustainable products will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing production plant of butaneodiol in various industries is also expected to enhance the market growth

Market Restraints:

Butanediol can cause breathing problems which will hamper the market growth

Increasing usage of butanediol can cause sleep problems and anxiety which will also restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Butanediol Market

By Type

Industrial Grade

Cosmetic Grade

By Application

PolyButylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Gamma butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethane

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, INEOS enterprise announced the acquisition of composites business from Ashland which also includes BDO facility in Germany. This acquisition will help the company to enter the composite market and BDO facility will help the company to offer high performance polyester and polyurethane to their customer

In March 2016, BASF SE announced that the expansion of 1,4-butanediol (BDO) by 20% at their Verbund site in Geismar. This will help the company to strengthen their market position and meet the rising demand of the people in North and South America Market. This will also help them to provide different products to their customer as well

Competitive Analysis:

Global butanediol market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of butanediol market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global butanediol market are BASF SE; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Ashland; Sipchem; LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; The Chemical Company; KH Chemicals; Henan Haofei Chemical Co.,Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Shanxi Sanwei Group Co., Ltd.; SINOPEC YIZHENG CHEMICAL FIBRE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; China National Bluestar (Group) Co,Ltd.; Sichuan Tianhua Co., Ltd.; HENAN KAIXIANG CHEMICAL CO., LTD.; Xinjiang Tianye Co.,Ltd; TRInternational, Inc; GJChemical.com; Genomatica, Inc; among others.

Research Methodology: Global Butanediol Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

