Global Butanediol Market Offering Solutions, Application, Services And Industry Growth 2019-2026
Global Butanediol Market By Type (Industrial Grade, Cosmetic Grade), Application (PBT, THF, GBL, Polyurethane, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Analysis: Global Butanediol Market
Global butanediol market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement and growing awareness about the processing advantages of butanediol are the factor for the market growth.
Market Definition: Global Butanediol Market
Butanediol is a chemical which is widely used for the production of paint thinners, floor stripper, and other solvent products. They are also widely used as an alternative for gamma hydroxybutyrate and gamma butyrolactone. Butanediol was used to enhance the production of growth hormone and growth of muscles. They also get converted into GHB in the body. It also promotes the release of the growth hormone.
Market Drivers:
- Rising environmental concerns will enhance the market growth
- Growing demand for sustainable products will also accelerate the market growth
- Increasing production plant of butaneodiol in various industries is also expected to enhance the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Butanediol can cause breathing problems which will hamper the market growth
- Increasing usage of butanediol can cause sleep problems and anxiety which will also restrain the market growth
Get Sample Analysis of Global Market Information: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-butanediol-market
Segmentation: Global Butanediol Market
By Type
- Industrial Grade
- Cosmetic Grade
By Application
- PolyButylene Terephthalate (PBT)
- Tetrahydrofuran (THF)
- Gamma butyrolactone (GBL)
- Polyurethane
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Belgium
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2019, INEOS enterprise announced the acquisition of composites business from Ashland which also includes BDO facility in Germany. This acquisition will help the company to enter the composite market and BDO facility will help the company to offer high performance polyester and polyurethane to their customer
- In March 2016, BASF SE announced that the expansion of 1,4-butanediol (BDO) by 20% at their Verbund site in Geismar. This will help the company to strengthen their market position and meet the rising demand of the people in North and South America Market. This will also help them to provide different products to their customer as well
Get TOC of Full Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-butanediol-market
Competitive Analysis:
Global butanediol market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of butanediol market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global butanediol market are BASF SE; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Ashland; Sipchem; LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; The Chemical Company; KH Chemicals; Henan Haofei Chemical Co.,Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Shanxi Sanwei Group Co., Ltd.; SINOPEC YIZHENG CHEMICAL FIBRE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; China National Bluestar (Group) Co,Ltd.; Sichuan Tianhua Co., Ltd.; HENAN KAIXIANG CHEMICAL CO., LTD.; Xinjiang Tianye Co.,Ltd; TRInternational, Inc; GJChemical.com; Genomatica, Inc; among others.
Research Methodology: Global Butanediol Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
To Know More : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-butanediol-market
About Us
Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com
https://databridgemarketresearch.com