Global Glass Packaging Market By Glass Type (Type I, Type II, Type III, Others), Jar Size (20-50 mL, 51-100 mL, 101-250 mL, 251-500 mL, Above 500 mL), Raw Material (Cullet, Selenium, Cobalt Oxide, Limestone, Dolomite, Colouring Material, Others), Application (Alcoholic Beverage, Non-Alcoholic Beverage, Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Beauty Products, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Glass packaging is considered as a rigid packaging method that helps in protecting the contents by covering it with different density, sizes and shapes of glass packaging product. The different types of glass packaging materials available in the market are containers, bottles and others. There are different types of glass The major advantage of using glass packaging method is that they do not affect the texture, composition and taste of the material present in the jar. The applicability of glass packaging is highly seen in alcoholic beverage, non-alcoholic beverage, food, pharmaceutical, personal care, beauty products and others.

Global glass packaging market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Segmentation: Global Glass Packaging Market

Global glass packaging market is segmented into four notable segments which are glass type, jar size, raw material and application.

On the basis of glass type, the market is segmented into type I, type II, type III and others

On the basis of jar size, the market is segmented into 20-50 mL, 51-100 mL, 101-250 mL, 251-500 mL and above 500 mL

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into segmented into cullet, selenium, cobalt oxide, limestone, dolomite, colouring material and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into alcoholic beverage, non-alcoholic beverage, food, pharmaceuticals, personal care, beauty products and others

Competitive Analysis: Global Glass Packaging Market

Some of the major players operating in global glass packaging market are Saint-Gobain, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Amcor plc, Ardagh Group S.A., HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA, BA GLASS GROUP, Bormioli Rocco S.p.A, Consol, Gerresheimer AG, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Koa Glass Co., Ltd., Nihon Yamamura Glass Co., Ltd., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Rockwood & Hines Glass Group, Shanghai Vista Packaging Co., Ltd., Şişecam Group, Stölzle-Oberglas Gmbh, Vetropack, Vidrala, Wiegand-Glas GmbH among others.

Recent Developments:

In July 2019, Ardagh Group S.A. introduced a stunning new copper color which will give any can that extra shelf appeal. The addition of this will help the company to showcase their innovativeness in the market and also initiate the new ways to meet the customer’s demands.

In July 2019, Owens-Illinois Inc. acquired Nueva Fábrica Nacional de Vidrio, S. de R.L. de C.V. which is affiliate of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The acquisition will initiate the strategy in the growth of sustainable glass packaging. It will also help the company to expand its business in the global market.

In March 2019, Owens-Illinois Inc. made an important investment in its European glass operation. The investment has enabled the company to grow in the premium segments, increase flexibility and capability.

