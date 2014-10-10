Global Sleep Tracker Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various innovation in product offerings and easier availability of these devices globally. Global Sleep Tracker Market By Product (Wearable, Non-Wearable), Application (Insomnia, Sleep Apnea, Others), Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Pharmacy & Retail Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global sleep tracker market are Apple Inc.; Consumer Sleep Solutions LLC; Emfit Ltd; Fitbit, Inc.; Garmin Ltd.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; ResMed; SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.; Microsoft; Simmons Bedding Company LLC; Sleep Number Corporation; Huami Inc.; Xiaomi; FOSSIL GROUP, INC.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Fullpower Technologies, Inc.; ThinkRace Technology; Motiv Inc.; Withings; LookeeTech and Eight Sleep among others.

Market Definition: Global Sleep Tracker Market

Sleep tracker are technologically advanced smart devices that are used for the monitoring and measurement of a user’s sleeping patterns, drawing out valuable information based on the analytical know-how and technology integrated in these devices. These devices analyse the sleeping pattern and present valuable informative conclusions based on this analysis providing users with solutions to remedy any disorders prevalent with the user.

Market Driver:

Increasing volume of sleeping disorders prevalent in the global population is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of smart wearable technology and associated with devices is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of this market

Availability of various easily available online distribution channels providing greater market penetration for these devices is also driving the market growth

Growing levels of healthcare expenditure being incurred on various systems and technological adoption; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the high costs of the devices is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Growing concerns amongst the population regarding privacy of information and concerns regarding the security of confidential information available with the tracking company; this factor is expected to restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Sleep Tracker Market

By Product

Wearable Smartwatch Ring Wristband & Handband Devices Headband Devices Sleep Mask Others

Non-Wearable Bedside Under Mattress Under Sheet Others



By Application

Insomnia

Sleep Apnea

Others

By Distribution Channel

E-Commerce

Pharmacy & Retail Stores

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Fitbit, Inc. announced the launch of three new products in the Indian market. “Inspire”, “Inspire HR” and “Versa Lite Edition” will be available through various distribution channels, at a significantly affordable rate, although compared to the U.S. prices they are on the higher side for the Indian region. These devices have been launched to meet the growing fitness and health awareness trend currently prevalent in the region with a larger population base willing to spend more for availing better quality of devices and services

In May 2017, Apple, Inc. announced that they had acquired Beddit. This acquisition will help Apple, Inc. enhance the service offerings and capabilities of Apple’s devices and technologies as they hope to develop a greater feature base for their “Apple Watch”. This acquisition will help the company in development of software and hardware required for the appropriate integration of technology

Competitive Analysis:

Global sleep tracker market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sleep tracker market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

