Global Smartphones Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the disposable income of individuals as well as rising levels of urbanization globally.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global smartphones market are SAMSUNG; Apple Inc.; Lenovo; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Sony Corporation; Xiaomi; LG Electronics; ZTE Corporation; TCL COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED; Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.; Nokia; OPPO; HTC Corporation; OnePlus and Mobitech Creations; Google; Reliance Retail Ltd.; ASUSTeK Computer Inc.; XOLO; Micromax and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.

Smartphones can be defined as a specific category of mobile phones that have a significantly high level of hardware performance, and software services. They are usually equipped with various multimedia alternatives such as cameras, music, gaming solutions as well as including the existing functionality of feature phones such as calling, messaging. These products also include a variety of sensors, and can also support various wireless communication services such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and satellite navigation.

Market Driver:

Significant penetration of social media and internet services is expected to augment growth of the market

Various major manufacturers are focusing on developing their unique application processors to differentiate themselves from various competitors operating in the market; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing demand of smartphones with a wide variety of functionalities and features is also expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Concerns regarding the drastic negative effects prolonged usage of smartphones have on the health of individuals, such as sleep deprivation, eyesight weakness and various other disorders is expected to restrict the adoption of the product

Emission of radiofrequency energy from the smartphones having a negative effect on the bodies of consumers is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Smartphones Market

By Operating System

Android

iOS

Windows

Blackberry OS

Others Sailfish Tizen Ubuntu



By Distribution Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Retailer

e-commerce

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. through their smartphone brand “Honor” announced the launch of three new smartphones at the “Battersea Evolution Convention Centre”, situated in London, England at a global event. The smartphones launched all come under their “20 Series” offering triple, quad camera set-up operating on the latest Android OS. The products are set to be commercially available by June, 2019

In January 2018, Google announced that they had completed the acquisition of HTC Corporation’s designing and R&D team for USD 1.1 billion. The acquisition includes the workforce of around 2,000 engineers, designers as well as other supporting staff. This acquisition will help in Google having their own focused hardware designing team and establish them as a major leader in the smartphones industry

Competitive Analysis:

Global smartphones market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smartphones market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

