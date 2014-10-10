Global Sports Betting Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for real- time sports streaming and rise in internet speeds are the factor for the growth of this market.

Key market players – the 888 Group, GVC Holdings PLC., Kindred Group, William Hill PLC, Bet365, StarsGroup.com., Betsson AB, Betway, Bwin Interactive Entertainment AG, Unibet, Stakers Limited, Kambi Group plc, Royal Panda, MansionBet among others.

Market Dynamics Analysis-:

Market Driver:

Increasing emergence of machine learning in sports betting will drive the growth

Growing consolidation in sports betting market will also propel the market

Rising popularity of e- sports tournaments among population will also accelerate the market

Increasing penetration of internet- based devices is also contributing propels the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Strict regulations by government in various countries will hamper the market growth

Risk associated with the huge losses will also hamper the growth of this market

Competitive Landscape-:

Major Market Segments-:

It is done on the basis of-:

By Game Type

Association Football

American Football

Basketball, Hockey

Mixed Martial Arts

Boxing

Horse racing

Auto racing, Golf

Tennis

Cricket

Hockey

By Application

Draw games

Instant Games

Lotto

Numbers Games

Others

By Platform

Online

Offline

By Type

Line-in-play

Fixed Old Betting

Exchange Betting

Daily Fantasy

Spread Betting

E-Sports

Pari-Mutuel

Others

Descriptive Analysis on the basis of Geography-:

The report covers majorly these areas-:

South America Market: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru Asia-Pacific Market: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia North America Market: United States, Canada, Mexico The Middle East & Africa Market: GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Europe Market: Germany, Netherlands, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Switzerland.

Key Highlights-:

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

