Sports Betting Market Is Thriving Worldwide| Kindred Group, William Hill PLC, Bet365, StarsGroup.com., Betsson AB, Betway
Global Sports Betting Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for real- time sports streaming and rise in internet speeds are the factor for the growth of this market.
Key market players – the 888 Group, GVC Holdings PLC., Kindred Group, William Hill PLC, Bet365, StarsGroup.com., Betsson AB, Betway, Bwin Interactive Entertainment AG, Unibet, Stakers Limited, Kambi Group plc, Royal Panda, MansionBet among others.
Market Dynamics Analysis-:
The report highlights the drivers and restraints of the Global Sports Betting Market which serves as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies associated with the Global Sports Betting Market.
Market Driver:
- Increasing emergence of machine learning in sports betting will drive the growth
- Growing consolidation in sports betting market will also propel the market
- Rising popularity of e- sports tournaments among population will also accelerate the market
- Increasing penetration of internet- based devices is also contributing propels the growth of this market
Market Restraints:
- Strict regulations by government in various countries will hamper the market growth
- Risk associated with the huge losses will also hamper the growth of this market
Competitive Landscape-:
The Global Sports Betting Market report elucidates the comprehensive analysis of key market players to explore the level of competition in the market.
Major Market Segments-:
Segmentation helps the readers to analyze the worldwide and key locales market potential and favorable position, trends, opportunity, and market challenge, and dangers.
It is done on the basis of-:
By Game Type
- Association Football
- American Football
- Basketball, Hockey
- Mixed Martial Arts
- Boxing
- Horse racing
- Auto racing, Golf
- Tennis
- Cricket
- Hockey
By Application
- Draw games
- Instant Games
- Lotto
- Numbers Games
- Others
By Platform
- Online
- Offline
By Type
- Line-in-play
- Fixed Old Betting
- Exchange Betting
- Daily Fantasy
- Spread Betting
- E-Sports
- Pari-Mutuel
- Others
Descriptive Analysis on the basis of Geography-:
The report covers majorly these areas-:
- South America Market: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru
- Asia-Pacific Market: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia
- North America Market: United States, Canada, Mexico
- The Middle East & Africa Market: GCC, North Africa, South Africa,
- Europe Market: Germany, Netherlands, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Switzerland.
Key Highlights-:
- Empower key players in the market to adopt smart methodologies and improve decision making.
- Comprehend the opportunities and threats anticipating them.
- Evaluate the general development scope for the estimated time-frame i.e. 2019-2026.
- Strategize adequately concerning creation and conveyance.
- Aides developing players by presenting key players with a solid portfolio to present the level of competition.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
