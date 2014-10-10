Global Water Purifiers Market By Technology (Gravity Purifier, UV Purifier, RO Purifier, Sediment Filter, Water Softener, Others), End- User (Commercial. Residential, Industrial), Channels of Distribution (Retail Stores, Direct Sales, Online), Portability (Portable Water Purifiers, Non- portable water purifiers), Accessories (Pitcher Filter, Under Sink Filter, Shower Filter, Faucet Mount, Water Dispenser, Replacement Filters, Counter Top, Whole House, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global water purifiers market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 68.29 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 10.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising waterborne diseases is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global water purifiers market are 3M, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Pentair plc., Unilever, WOONGJIN COWAY CO.,LTD., Culligan, EcoWater Systems LLC., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, BRITA INDIA LTD., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Koninklijke Philips N.V., ENMETEC GmbH, Carrier Midea India, A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Livpure Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Equipment Co, Ningbo Lamo Drinking Water Equipment Co., Ltd.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, LG Electronics India announced the launch of their new PuriCare water purifiers which has stainless steel storage tank. This new purifier has dual protection stainless steel tank and digital sterilizing care so that they can make their water safe to drink. This purifier are available in seven types- WW180EP, WW170EP, WW160EP, WW121EP, WW120EP, WW130NP, and WW140NP.

In November 2018, Havells Indian Limited announced the launch of their new range of water purifiers in Kashmir Valley. This new purifier will balance the pH balance in water and will add all the important minerals that were lost during the reverse osmosis (R0) process. The main aim is to keep the consumer safe from pollutants like pesticides & industrial waste.

Market Definition: Global Water Purifiers Market

Water purification is a technique which is used to remove the unnecessary chemicals, solids, gases etc. from the water. Water purifier is a device which is used to purify water. The main aim of this device is to make the water fit and healthy for the users. This water purification is specially designed for the pharmacological, medical, industrial and chemical applications. The main aim is to remove algae, bacteria, fungi, viruses, parasites etc. from the water so that they can make it safer and healthy for the consumer. Rising cases of waterborne diseases worldwide is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing disposable income is driving the growth of this market

Rising population concern towards health is another factor driving the growth of this market

Increasing cases of waterborne disease is driving the market growth.

Market Restraints:

Rising prevalence for packed drinking water is restraining the market growth

Increasing availability of substitute in the market is another factor driving the market growth

Segmentation: Global Water Purifiers Market

By Technology

Gravity Purifier

UV Purifier

RO Purifier

Sediment Filter

Water Softener

Others

By End- User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Channels of Distribution

Retail Stores

Direct Sales

Online

By Portability

Portable Water Purifiers

Non- portable water purifiers

By Accessories

Pitcher Filter

Under Sink Filter

Shower Filter

Faucet Mount

Water Dispenser

Replacement Filters

Counter Top

Whole House

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Water Purifiers Market

Global water purifiers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of water purifiers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

