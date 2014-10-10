The Global Packaging Materials Market report contains all the company profiles of the major players and brands. Because businesses can achieve great benefits with the different segments covered in the market research report, every bit of market that can be included here is touched carefully. This global market report additionally encompasses predictions utilizing a practical arrangement of uncertainties and techniques. An analytical assessment of the competitors provides a clear idea of the most important challenges faced by them in the existing market and in upcoming years. An expert team analyses and forecasts this market data using well established market statistical and coherent models.

Global Packaging Materials Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 941.79 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1162.80 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the adoption of e-commerce shopping.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the packaging materials market are

Amcor Limited;

Crown;

International Paper;

Stora Enso;

Novio Packaging B.V.;

BALL CORPORATION;

Reynolds;

Sealed Air;

Mondi;

O-I;

WestRock Company;

COVERIS;

Berry Global Inc.;

DS Smith;

Graphic Packaging International, LLC;

Huhtamaki;

Smurfit Kappa;

ProAmpac;

TricorBraun;

Sonoco Products Company;

American Packaging Corporation;

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION;

Ardagh Group S.A.;

Evergreen Packaging LLC

Gerresheimer AG.

Market Definition:

Packaging materials can be defined as the packaging products that are utilized to protect the contents that they are covering, these materials also include the raw materials that are utilized for the production of packaging products. Essentially, packaging materials are any type of materials that are utilized in the process of packaging of a particular product.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for household products due to rising rate of urbanization is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Growth in demand of various end-use products such as convenience food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics products; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Segmentation:

By Material

Paper & Paperboard

Rigid Plastics

Metals

Flexible Plastics

Glass

Wood

Textiles

Others

Wax

Leather

By Product

Containers & Jars

Bags, Pouches & Wraps

Closures & Lids

Boxes & Crates

Drums & IBCs

Others

By Packaging Technique

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

By End-User

Food

Beverages

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Household Products

Chemicals

Others

Electrical & Electronics

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Novio Packaging B.V. announced they had acquired Flacopac/Deflaco a Swiss-German combined company focused on plastic film-based packaging products and a distributor of glass bottles and pumps. This will help in expanding Novio’s share in the market and provide better packaging capabilities in the European region

In January 2019, TricorBraun announced they had acquired Pacific Bag Inc. which will be combined with TricorBraun’s Taipak flexible packaging business and form TricorBraun Flex. This acquisition further expands the capabilities of flexible packaging divisions and includes various customers from the different regions of the world

Competitive Analysis:

Global packaging materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of packaging materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

