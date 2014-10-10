Global Warehouse Order Picking Market

The rapid development in the e-commerce industry has enhanced tremendous order fulfillment space across the globe. The driving factors of the global warehouse order picking market includes increasing preference of warehouse owners, utilizing modern automotive technologies to reduce operational duration, and increase order fulfillment quality and productivity. This results in upscaling of deployment of order fulfillment system towards market growth.

Among the several capabilities offered by order picking systems, attributes such as increase in productivity, reducing labor force & training cost, marginal lifting errors are expected to perform a major role in their adoption.

The global warehouse order picking market is categorized into several segmentation including deployment outlook, solution outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook. In terms of deployment outlook, due to the bulk operations involving modern date technologies such as pick-to-light and voice-based are allotted with the assistance of cloud solutions, the cloud phase is anticipated to witness tremendous growth in the coming years. These cloud-based solutions are designed to assist organizations track their shipping in real-time. The organizations hold an advanced RFID order picking techniques for minimizing the operational line.

Warehouse and distribution centers represent the crystallization of globalized capitalist production processes underneath these conditions; their ability to satisfy customers’ varied necessities and to figure with multiple logistics on varied distribution channels are encouraging end-user organizations to adopt technologies for improvising their supply chain management processes. The global warehouse order picking market is anticipated to gain maximum traction during the forecast period.

In terms of regional outlook, the U.S. holds one of the second-largest marketplace in the e-commerce industry across the globe. Whereas, China is driving the tremendous demand for warehouse order picking system in the country’s e-commerce sector.

On the basis of deployment outlook, the global warehouse order picking market is classified into on-premises and clouds. In terms of application outlook, the global warehouse order picking market is divided into healthcare, pharma & cosmetics, construction, manufacturing, e-commerce, retail, transportation & logistics, and others. Looping onto the regional overview, the global warehouse order picking market is a wide range to North America, Europe, U.S., Canada, UK, Asia Pacific, China, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Latin America, Brazil, and the Middle East & Africa. Leading players of the global warehouse order picking market include Sanderson, QC Software, LLC, KNAPP AG, Barcodes, Inc., Bastian Solutions, Inc., and AB&R.

Key Segments of the Global Warehouse Order Picking Market

Solutions Overview

Paper-based

Barcode scanning/RFID picking

Others

Deployment Overview

On-premise

Cloud

Application Overview

Construction

Manufacturing

Retail

E-commerce

Healthcare, Pharma & Cosmetics

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Region Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Warehouse Order Picking Market Share’:

– Future Outlook and Current Trend of Warehouse Order Picking Market Share by the End of the Forecast Period (2019-2025).

– Information on technological progress and innovation around the world

– Government support can affect market dominance.

– In-depth analysis of various market segments, including local segmentation, applications and types

– An in-depth analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and initiatives to improve this market.

– Market Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, Challenges and Key Developments

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

