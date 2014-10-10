Global Silo Bags Market By Capacity (Up to 200 MT, Above 200 MT), Length Type (60 Meter, 75 Meter, 90 Meter), Material Type (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP)), Application (Grain Storage, Forages Storage, Fertilizers Storage, Dried Fruits Storage, Wood Chips, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026 Global silo bags market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.This rise in market value can be attributed to replacement of conventional materials by silo bags.

Some of the major competitors currently working in global silo bags market are RKW Group, Panama Petrochem Ltd, RPC Group Plc, GrainPro, Inc., Plastar S.A, Canadian Tarpaulin Manufacturers LTD, Up North Plastics, Inc, Creta Plastics, IPESA,Instrumentación y Procesamiento Electrónico, GEM Silage Products, KSI Supply, Inc., Flex-Pack, Blue Lake Plastics, LLC, Richiger, Silobag Systems, Jianyuanchuan, Silo Bag India Private Limited, IG Industrial Plastics, The Context Network, LLC, and Sigma Stretch Film among others.

Market Definition: Global Silo Bags Market

Silo bags are a key technology used for storage purposes that reduces post-harvest losses. It also provides an economic alternative for farmers to gain control over marketing their stored grain between crop harvests. The bags are made of laminated plastic sheet of three layers of either polyethylene or polypropylene material. The bags are sealed and offer properties such as fungi, insect and quality control.

Market Drivers:

Increase in awareness about wastage of grains during cultivation is acting as a major driver for the market

Cost effectiveness of silo bags as compared to permanent steel bins effects the demand for these bags will propel the market growth

Maintains the grain moisture in storage while keeping the air tight environment which is boosting the growth of the market

Silo bags provide an easy means for on-farm segregation of products and commodities, which increases the demand for silo bags, hence fuelling the market growth

Market Restraints:

Silo bags provide only with the short term storage of grains and other products, which acts as a restraint for the market

Safety issues related with the storage in silo bags also hinder the market growth

The one time usage of a particular silo bag may hamper the growth of the market

Segmentation:

By Capacity

Up to 200 MT

Above 200 MT

By Length Type

60 Meter

75 Meter

90 Meter

By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

By Application

Grain Storage

Forages Storage

Fertilizers Storage

Dried Fruits Storage

Wood Chips

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France Italy UK Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Berry Global signed an agreement for the acquisition of RPC Group, a plastic packaging company. The company got acquired for an amount of USD 4.08 billion. With this acquisition the company has expands its business

In April 2018, Canadian Tarpaulin Manufacturers Ltd., acquired a grain bag distribution company, S.M.A.R.T. Bag Distribution. The acquisition helped the company to add more silo bag products in its portfolio from the acquired company

Competitive Analysis:

Global silo bags market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of silo bags market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

