Global Telescope Boxes Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand from end user industries and rising usage of telescope boxes in different applications are the factor for the growth of this market. Global Telescope boxes Market By Material Type (Plastics, Paper and Paperboard, Others), Product Type (Full Telescope Box, Partial Telescope Box), End- User (Food, Stationary, Shipping & Logistics, Tools, Consumer Goods, Apparel Packaging, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global telescope boxes market are International Paper, DE-Tech Packaging, Inc., Green Bay Packaging – Wisconsin Packaging Division, GENERAL PACKAGING CORPORATION, Trident PBI, Landaal Packaging Systems, Manali Carton Industries, Panoply Packagings, Ebro Color GmbH, Stronghaven Inc., Davpack, A40 Packaging, Packsize International, Silver Pack Co., Ltd, Varun Packaging, Shanghai Deding Packaging Material Co.,ltd, Coyle Corrugated Containers, and others.

Telescope box is a two-piece box in which one part’s sides fit over the other. These boxes are made from materials such as plastics, paper & cardboard and others. The box cover should extend to two-thirds of the box depth in order to classify a box as a telescope box. They are of two types’ partial telescope and full telescope box. They are widely used in industries such as consumer goods, apparel packaging, food, stationary and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing convenience offered by the telescope box to the customers will drive the market growth

Its ability to reduce the additional expense on sealing of boxes; this factor can also drive the market growth

Usage of eco- friendly material in the manufacturing of telescope boxes will also enhance the market growth

The ability to protect the goods from external shocks will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

A important change from traditional rigid packaging to flexible packaging in the packaging industry to take advantage of the technological benefits of flexible packaging; this factor will restrain the market growth

Availability of substitutes in the market will also restrict the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, McKinley Paper Co. announced the acquisition of U.S. Corrugated Inc. This acquisition will help the company to produce fully integrated paper and packaging company and will help them to build a fully integrated paper and packaging business in the United States with a vertically aligned network of paper mills, box plants, sheeting plants and distribution network. This will also help the company to expand them in the international market

In January 2016, Borker Group announced the acquisition of Suraksha Packers Pvt Ltd. This acquisition will help the company to enter into the Indian corrugated box market and will help them to strengthen and expand their business. This will help the company to expand their customer base and create better solutions for the market

Segmentation:

By Material Type

Plastics PET PE LDPE HDPE PVC

Paper and Paperboard

Others Metal Wood



By Product Type

Full Telescope Box

Partial Telescope Box

By End- User

Food, Stationary

Shipping & Logistics

Tools

Consumer Goods

Apparel Packaging

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Competitive Analysis:

Global telescope boxes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telescope boxes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete market analysis and forecasting

Market definition, understanding the concept of telescope boxes

Market drivers and restraints of the industry

Market segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key players in the market and their analysis

