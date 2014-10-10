Wicketed Bags Market Huge Growth by 2026: International Plastics Inc., Berry Global Inc., Maco PKG., North Coast Plastics, Inc., Uflex Limited
Global Wicketed Bags Market By Material Type (Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinylidenchloride (PVDC), Cast Polypropylene (CPP), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polyester (PET), Polyamide (PA)), Packaging Type (Flexible Packaging, Semi- Rigid Packaging), Closure Type (Re-Closable Bags, Non-Re-Closable Bags), Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetic Products, Industrial Goods, Commercial Goods, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global wicketed bags market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and technological advancement are the factor for the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global wicketed bags market are OM FLEX (INDIA), International Plastics Inc., Berry Global Inc., Maco PKG., North Coast Plastics, Inc., Uflex Limited, KG Marketing & Bag Co., Richmond Plastics, Rutan Poly Industries, Inc., A-Pac Manufacturing Co., Inc, Rayna Enterprises, Mid-West Poly Pak, Inc., WRAPEX, Euphoria Packaging LLP., Welton Bibby & Baron., Sheel Pack, Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG, Chun Yip Plastics Limited, Thantawan Industry Plc., Sonoco Products Company among others.
Market Definition: Global Wicketed Bags Market
Wicketed Bags are bags on a metal wicket that acts as a dispenser that are stacked and kept together. They are one of the most common flexible packaging. Different products such as frozen foods, fresh foods, pet foods, and other can be stored in wicketed bags. They are usually made of material polyethylene, polyester, cast polypropylene, polyamide and other. These bags are widely used in different application such as food, personal care & cosmetics products, commercial goods and other.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand for convenience and processed food will drive the market growth
- Rising per capita income will also enhance the market growth
- Transformation in the retail business industry structure acts as a market driver
- Growing applications of the wicketed bags fuels this market growth
Market Restraints:
- High cost of the wicketed bags will hamper the market growth
- Strict government regulations & norms associated with the use of plastics will also restrain the market growth
- Increase usage of heat seal bags is another factor impeding the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Wicketed Bags Market
By Material Type
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polyvinylidenchloride (PVDC)
- Cast Polypropylene (CPP)
- Polyvinylchloride (PVC)
- Polyester (PET)
- Polyamide (PA)
By Packaging Type
- Flexible Packaging
- Semi- Rigid Packaging
By Closure Type
- Re-Closable Bags
- Non-Re-Closable Bags
By Application
- Food
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care & Cosmetic Products
- Industrial Goods
- Commercial Goods
- Others
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Amcor announced the acquisition of Bemis Company Inc. This acquisition will help the company enhance their capabilities and strengthen their position in the market. This will provide them opportunity to offer their customer with better solutions and develop packaging which will protect the product
- In November 2016, Sonoco announced the acquisition of Plastic Packaging Inc so that they can expand their pouch & bag forming and web flexographic printing abilities. This acquisition will help the company to expand their flexible packaging assets and will enhance their abilities. With PPI technologies and abilities will also increase their customer base
Competitive Analysis:
Global wicketed bags market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wicketed bags market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete market analysis and forecasting
- Market definition, understanding the concept of wicketed bags
- Market drivers and restraints of the industry
- Market segmentations and market share divided amongst them
- Key players in the market and their analysis
