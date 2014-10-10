Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) is an application of software defined technology which is integrated in the wide area network connections such as 4G, LTE and broadband internet. It can also connect the networks of various branch offices and data centers of enterprise over a wide geographic area. It is widely in the demand by the enterprises across various industry verticals as it is flexible, open and a cloud based technology. Along with that, it is capable of increasing the operational efficiency of the enterprises.

Global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 48.23% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Few of the major competitors currently working in global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market are Cisco Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Cradlepoint Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Silver Peak Inc., Infovista, ARYAKA NETWORKS INC.,

Software-Defined Wide Area Network market research report consists of fundamental, secondary and advanced information allied to the global status and trend, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2019 – 2026.

Market Drivers:

Surging number of cloud based solutions is driving the growth of the market

Increasing need for mobility services is boosting the growth of the market

Companies concentrates on minimizing the operational expenditure with software defined WAN is fueling the growth of the market

Surging needs for achieving high operational efficiency by the enterprises is contributing to the growth of the market

Increasing usage for many devices such as smartphones, tablets and notebooks is propelling the growth of the market

Penetration of smart IoT devices across various enterprise verticals is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The trustworthiness in software defined WAN is restricting the growth of the market

The unwillingness of enterprises to transit from the legacy traditional WAN is hampering the growth of the market

Top Key Players: Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market

Elfiq Networks, Gluware, Oracle, CloudGenix Inc., VMware Inc., ECESSA, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.,Mushroom Networks Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Dell, Arista Networks Inc., Cumulus Networks, NEC Enterprise Solutions and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP among others.

Global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation: Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market

Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market By Network Type (Multiprotocol Label Switching, Broadband, Long-Term Evolution, Hybrid), Component (Solutions, Services), Technology Service (Managed Services, Professional Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), End Users (Service Providers, Enterprises), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

