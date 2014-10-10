The electromagnetic approach to neuromodulation is neurostimulation. Neurostimulation is the purposeful modulation of the nervous system’s activity using invasive or invasive means. The demands for cost-effective and safer treatments are high and the increasing prevalence of diseases that are treated with neurostimulation therapy is the major growth factor of this market.

Neurostimulation Market is registering a healthy CAGR of 12.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Neurostimulation market research report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. Competitor analysis is one of the most important aspects of market research report which helps businesses decide upon the strategies by comparing them with the competitors. This Neurostimulation market research report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, inhibitors, challenges and opportunities in the market. In this era of globalization, the whole world is the marketplace and hence businesses seek to adopt a global market research report.Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global neurostimulation market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., NeuroPace, Inc., NeuroSigma, Inc., NDI, IntraPace, Inc., BioControl Medical, Synapse Biomedical Inc., Biegler GmbH, Stimwave LLC, Modulus, Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation among others. Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Nevro Corp., Neuronetics, LABORIE,

Competitive Analysis: Global Neurostimulation Market

The neurostimulation market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of neurostimulation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Report Segmentation: Global Neurostimulation Market

By Product

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

Sacral Nerve Stimulators

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Gastric Electric Stimulators

Others

By Application

Pain Management

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Parkinson’s Disease

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Global Analysis of Neurostimulation Market:

Pain can move and intensify as you change positions. You can adjust the strength and location of stimulation to address these changes in pain with a handheld programmer. For example, if your pain moves or intensifies at different times of the day or during various activities – such as walking, sleeping, or sitting – you can accommodate these changes with different stimulation settings.

Neurostimulation provides pain relief by disrupting the pain signals traveling between the spinal cord and the brain. In other words, it outsmarts your pain.

