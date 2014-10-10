Global Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market is registering a healthy CAGR of 10.86% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- FUKUDA DENSHI, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, El.En. S.p.A., Alma Lasers, Sciton, Inc., Aerolase Corp., SharpLight Technologies Inc, Cynosure Inc., CANDELA CORPORATION., Lumenis., Cutera, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Mindray DS USA, Inc., CHISON, Lumenis., AMIINC, Cosmeditech Innovations Ltd, Medicure Group Of Companies, ALS Meditek., vertexlasers.com and others. Laser and light-based skin therapy, also recognized as face laser resurfacing or skin therapy, can assist decrease good shapes, blemishes, wrinkles and pigmentation, such as sunspots and freckles, by immediate, brief, focused, pulsating water rays. It is also known as lasabrasion, laser vaporization and laser peel, this skin resurfacing method includes a broad variety of skin issues including age spots, facial aging, pigment alterations, redness and other diseases. They also vary in downtime and aggressiveness, based on the laser or light-based instrument used.

The Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers report encompasses a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. To formulate this report, detailed market analysis has been performed with the inputs from industry experts. Depending on client’s demand, huge amount of business, product and market related information has been brought together via this report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies. All of these features are strictly applied while building this Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers market report for a client. It gives explanation about various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure.

Segmentation: Global Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market

By Type

Standalone Lasers Carbon Dioxide (Co) Laser Er:YAG (Erbium YAG) Laser Diode Lasers Pulsed Dye Lasers Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet (Nd:YAG) Laser Alexandrite Lasers Other Standalone Lasers

Multiplatform Lasers

By Application

Hair Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Vascular Lesions, Acne, and Scars

Pigmented Lesion & Tattoo Removal

Leg and Varicose Veins

Other Applications

By End User

Private Clinics

Hospitals

Medical spas

By Geography

North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa



Market Drivers

Rising implementation of non-invasive aesthetic processes is contributing to the growth of the market

Changing way of life and increasing superfluous income is boosting the growth of the market

Technical advancement in the field of aesthetic/cosmetic lasers is propelling the growth of the market

Rising medicinal tourism is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Communal disgrace related with cosmetic treatments is restricting the growth of the market.

Insignificant concentration of market players on aesthetic devices is hindering the growth of the market

Strict safety guidelines for aesthetic procedures is hampering the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global aesthetic/cosmetic lasers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aesthetic/cosmetic lasers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

