Competitive Landscape: Global CFRTP Market

The global CFRTP market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The Global CFRTP Market accounted for USD 820.1 million in 2016 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Some of the major players in global CFRTP market include Solvay, Koninklijke Ten Cate Bv. TEIJIN LIMITED, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., SGL Group, Celanese Corporation, Covestro AG, POLYONE CORPORATION, Plasti Comp, Inc., AEROSUD, and others.

Segment Analysis

On the basis of resin type, global CFRTP market is segmented into Polyamide (PA), Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polycarbonate (PC), and Others. The others segment is further sub segmented Polypropylene (PP), Polyetherimide (PEI), Polyetherketoneketone (PEKK). The others segment is further sub segment into Polypropylene (PP), Polyetherimide (PEI), and Polyetherketoneketone (PEKK)

On the basis of product, global CFRTP market is segmented into continuous carbon fiber, long carbon fiber, and short carbon fiber.

On the basis of application, the global CFRTP market is segmented into aerospace. The aerospace segment is further sub segmented into interior components, and exterior components. The interior components segment is further sub segmented into seats, and cabin. The exterior components segment is further sub segmented into fuselage, wings, and tail boom. The automotive segment is further sub segmented into exterior components, interior components, chassis, and powertrain & under the hood. The exterior components segment is further sub segmented into monocoque, hood, and doors. The interior components segment is further sub segmented into seats, and dashboard. The chassis segment is further sub segmented into wheels, and suspensions. The consumer durables segment is further sub segmented into laptops, digital cameras, and mobile handsets. The others segment is further sub segmented into transportation, wind energy, sporting goods, and medical equipment.

Regional Coverage of the Market

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

Market Dynamics

Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments Analyze and forecast CFRTP market on the basis of type, function and application.

