Global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 33.09% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

The Software-Defined Perimeter report also comprises essential information such as annual revenue generation, market value, expenditure, yearly sales, and other important statistical data, regarding the key market contenders which include several organizations, firms, product manufacturers, vendors, and distributors. The global Software-Defined Perimeter report also explains the current status of the firm, its growth for several upcoming years can be predicted by the experts using different methodological techniques and analytical tools. Few of the major competitors currently working in global software-defined perimeter (SDP) market are Cisco Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Verizon, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., CERTES NETWORKS INC., RSA Security LLC, Cloud Security Alliance, Dell Inc., ARYAKA NETWORKS INC., Cradlepoint Inc., Silver Peak Systems, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Citrix, Big Switch Networks Inc. among others.

Software-defined perimeter (SDP) is also known as black cloud. It was developed to stop the attacks on the application infrastructure which increased at the time of adoption of cloud technology. It hides the critical IT assets within black cloud and cannot be accessed by the outsiders. With the help of this various enterprise can secure their network from the vulnerable attacks. The SDP systems works on various risk criteria, malware outbreaks and threat intelligence.

The Software-Defined Perimeter report also estimates CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. This market research report highlights the most important market insights that take your business to the highest level of growth and success. Software-Defined Perimeter market research report helps the clients get familiar with the various drivers and restraints influencing the industry during the forecast period. It gives better ideas and solutions in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours.

Competitive Analysis

Global software-defined perimeter (SDP) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of software-defined perimeter (SDP) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation: Global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market

By Enforcement Type

Controller

Gateway

End Point

By Component

Solution Security Software Risk Analytics and Visualization Access Control, IDS, and IPS Data Loss Prevention Others Control Automation and Orchestration Solution Security Compliance and Policy Management Performance Management and Reporting

Services Support and Maintenance Training and Education Integration and Testing Consulting



By Deployment Mode

Cloud Private Public Hybrid

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User

Telecom Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Enterprises Information Technology Enabled Services Defense Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Media and Entertainment Government Education Healthcare



Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

