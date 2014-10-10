Introduction:

Functional Safety Products market overview-

Global Functional Safety Products Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Key players profiled in this report are: Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens, Endress+Hauser Management AG, MANGAN SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS, Balluff de México, ABB, OMRON Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., SICK AG, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, K.A. Schmersal GmbH & Co. KG, HYDAC, Schneider Electric, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Hitex GmbH, TÜV Rheinland, Intel Corporation, UL LLC.

Market Dynamics Analysis-:

Major Market Segments-:

It is done on the basis of-:

Global Functional Safety Products Market By Product (Safety Switches, Safety Sensor, Functional Safety Controllers, Emergency Stop Devices, Pressure Transmitters, Camera Systems, Functional Safety Valves, Others), Solution & Service (Solution, Service), Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Railways, Pulp and Paper, Automotive, Power Generation, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Mining, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

List of Chapters covered-:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Functional Safety Products Market, By Type

7 Functional Safety Products Market, By Organization Size

8 Functional Safety Products Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Report opportunities

Descriptive Analysis on the basis of Geography-:

The report covers majorly these areas-:

South America Market: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru Asia-Pacific Market: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia North America Market: United States, Canada, Mexico The Middle East & Africa Market: GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Europe Market: Germany, Netherlands, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Switzerland.

Key Highlights-:

