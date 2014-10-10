ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (MicrosoftQualcommIntelGoogleAlibabaNVIDIAArmHorizon RoboticsBaiduSynopsysCambriconMediaTekMythicNXP)

Artificial intelligence (AI) processing today is mostly done in a cloud-based data center. The majority of AI processing is dominated by training of deep learning models, which requires heavy compute capacity. Artificial intelligence for edge devices means that AI software algorithms are processed locally on a hardware device. The algorithms are using data (sensor data or signals) that are created on the device. A device using Edge AI software does not need to be connected in order to work properly, it can process data and take decisions independently without a connection. In this report, artificial intelligence for edge devices contains software tools, platforms, artificial intelligence chip.

Scope of the Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Report

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market by product type and applications/end industries.

Request a Sample of this Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3156669

Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices is mainly used for these applications: Automotive, Consumer and Enterprise Robotics, Drones, Head-Mounted Displays, Smart Speakers, Mobile Phones, PCs/Tablets and Security Cameras, and Mobile Phones was the most widely used area which took up about 61.05% of the global total in 2018.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 44.46% the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 19.29%.

The global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market is valued at 1491.3 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4684.3 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Browse the Full Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-artificial-intelligence-for-edge-devices-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

This report covers Analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers

Microsoft

Qualcomm

Intel

Google

Alibaba

NVIDIA

Arm

Horizon Robotics

Baidu

Synopsys

Cambricon

MediaTek

Mythic

NXP

Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3156669

Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Consumer and Enterprise Robotics

Drones

Head-Mounted Displays

Smart Speakers

Mobile Phones

PCs/Tablets

Security Cameras

Some of the Points cover in Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.:+1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155