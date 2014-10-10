ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Teleshopping Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Teleshopping Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (QVCHSNJupiter Shop ChannelOCJHSE24EVINE LiveJewelry TelevisionhappiGOM6 GroupIdeal Shopping DirectShop LCHomeShop18Naaptol Online Shopping)

Teleshopping means buying goods and services by telephone or via the internet. It does not involve correspondence and personal visits. The seller prepares a short advertising film which is shown on television screen.it gives a full demonstration of the working of the product along with a list of contact phone numbers in every city. People who feel convinced of the utility of the demonstrated product contact the seller on telephone and place orders goods are delivered to buyers through courier or value payable post (v.p.p.).the main advantage of teleshopping is convenience for the customer. The customer can purchase the product without visiting the seller. This saves valuable time, effort and money. Customers can make payment through their credit cards. Asian sky shop, telebrands are examples of companies which provide teleshopping facilities in india. Computer systems have made it easier by playing recorded messages and then record the information given by customers. Teleshopping, however, does not offer the opportunity to the customer to examine the product before buying. Computerised systems used in teleshopping are expensive.

Scope of the Global Teleshopping Market Report

This report studies the Teleshopping market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Teleshopping market by product type and applications/end industries.

The market for Teleshopping is fragmented with players such as QVC, HSN, Jupiter Shop Channel, OCJ, HSE24, EVINE Live, Jewelry Television, happiGO, M6 Group, Ideal Shopping Direct, Shop LC, HomeShop18, Naaptol Online Shopping are the global leading suppliers.

The US teleshopping market is facing stiff competition from e-commerce, with an increasing number of people now preferring shopping on mobile and internet, thereby hampering the growth of teleshopping market in the US. Teleshopping market in India grew significantly over the past few years owing to, increasing disposable income, ease of shopping, rising television penetration in the country. Moreover, increasing offerings by private label brands at affordable prices, growing discounts and offers, coupled with rising working population are other factors driving teleshopping market in India. In addition, improving standard of living, coupled with changing consumers tastes and preference from traditional way of shopping to new and innovative forms.

The global Teleshopping market is valued at 44390 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 47110 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Teleshopping.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Teleshopping Market Segment by Manufacturers

QVC

HSN

Jupiter Shop Channel

OCJ

HSE24

EVINE Live

Jewelry Television

happiGO

M6 Group

Ideal Shopping Direct

Shop LC

HomeShop18

Naaptol Online Shopping

Global Teleshopping Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Teleshopping Market Segment by Type

Television

Internet

Others

Global Teleshopping Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household Item

Food and Health Supplements

Cosmetics and Skincare

Consumer Electronic

Service

Apparel and Accessories

Jewelry

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Teleshopping Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Teleshopping Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Teleshopping Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Teleshopping Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Teleshopping Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Teleshopping Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Teleshopping Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Teleshopping Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

