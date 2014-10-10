ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Online Grocery Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Online Grocery Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (CarrefourKrogerTescoWalmartAmazonTargetALDIColes OnlineBigBasketLongoSchwan FoodFreshDirectHonestbeeAlibaba)

Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.

Scope of the Global Online Grocery Market Report

This report studies the Online Grocery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Grocery market by product type and applications/end industries.

Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, FreshDirect and Target are Top 5 Online Grocery service providers in Global market. The global Online Grocery market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of numerous small vendors in the market. Other prominent players in the market include Tesco, Alibaba, Carrefour, ALDI, Coles Online, BigBasket, Longo, Schwan Food, Honestbee, etc.

Based on end uses, the market is segmented into Personal Shoppers and Business Customers. In 2018, Personal Shoppers occupied the largest market share, 70.05%, which is also expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to the Business Customers segment during the forecast period.

The global Online Grocery market is valued at 28300 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 82020 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Grocery.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Global Online Grocery Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Online Grocery Market Segment by Type

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Global Online Grocery Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

