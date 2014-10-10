Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Mobile Pet Care Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Mobile Pet Care Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Pet Care development in United States, Europe and China.

This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in grooming and boarding pet animals. Mobile pet care is more convenient and efficient for the client.

In 2018, the global Mobile Pet Care market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Vip Pet Care

Heather Harvey

Hollywood Grooming

woofie’s

Zoomin Groomin

Aussie Pet Mobile

The Pooch Mobile

Bonkers

My Pet Mobile Vet

Jones Mobile Veterinary Service

Dial a Dog Wash

Aussie Mobile Vet

Alpha Grooming Pet Salon

4 Paws Mobile Spa

Haute Pets

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile Pet Grooming

Mobile Veterinary Care

Market segment by Application, split into

Cat

Dog

Other Pets

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Pet Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Pet Care development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

