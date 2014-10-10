Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Mobile Payment Security Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Mobile payment security software can protect information and financial security in mobile payment transactions.

Increased data breaches and cyber-attacks causing huge losses as well as security vulnerabilities in third-party mobile payment providers are the drivers for the mobile payment security software market. On the other end, retailer payment policies and government regulations and compliance could hinder the mobile payment security software market.

In 2018, the global Mobile Payment Security Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cryptzone

Splunk

Akamai Technologies

SnoopWall

Zscaler

StrikeForce Technologies

Fortinet

Symantec

Digital Guardian

Axway

MobileIron

Veracode

VMware

Entrust

NowSecure

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile Payment Security Software

Point-of-Sale (PoS) Systems and Security

Online Payment Security Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Payment Security Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Payment Security Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

