Global Gas Delivery System for Wafer Fab Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 7,385.94 Million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Gas Delivery System for Wafer Fab Equipment Market, By Bulk Gas Type (Atmospheric Gases, Hydrogen, Helium, Acetylene), By Type (Semi-Automatic Switchover Systems, Fully Automatic Programmable Switchover Systems, Single Station Systems), By Component (Gas Cylinders, Manifolds, Gas Cabinets, Switchovers, Protocol Stations, Changeovers), By Specialty Gases Type (Ammonia (NH3), Hydrogen Chloride (HCL), Tungsten Hexafluoride (WF6), Nitrogen Trifluoride (NF3), Nitrous Oxide (N2O), Disilane (SI2H6), Germane (GEH4), High purity Carbon Dioxide (CO2), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Top Key Players:

The Air Liquide is going to dominate the global gas delivery system for wafer fab equipment market followed by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., The Linde Group and Praxair Technology, Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

The component segment is dominating the global gas delivery system for wafer fab equipment market.

Speciality segment is expected to grow with CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentations:

Global Gas Delivery System for Wafer Fab Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of

Bulk Gases Types

Component

Type

specialty gases type

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

The global gas delivery system for wafer fab equipment market is segmented based on bulk gases types into five notable segments; lighting, lenses, image sensor, vision processing and communications.

The global gas delivery system for wafer fab equipment market is segmented based on component into seven notable segments; gas cylinder, manifold, switchovers, gas cabinets, protocol stations, changeovers and others.

The global gas delivery system for wafer fab equipment market is segmented based on type into three notable segments; single station systems, semi-automatic switchover systems and fully automatic programmable switchover systems.

The global gas delivery system for wafer fab equipment market is segmented based on specialty gases type into eight notable segments; Ammonia (NH3), Hydrogen Chloride (HCL), Tungsten Hexafluoride (WF6), Nitrogen Trifluoride (NF3), Nitrous Oxide (N2O), Disilane (SI2H6), Germane (GEH4) and High purity Carbon Dioxide (CO2).

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

